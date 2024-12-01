Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Black Friday sales are officially in full swing. Gamers, right now, you can score deals on the likes of the PS5 Pro and the Nintendo Switch. Now, zeroing in on the best Meta Quest 3 deals – the headset was recently slashed in price by £150, following the launch of the budget-friendly Meta Quest 3S (was £289.99, now £275, Argos.co.uk). This means you can score the 512GB version of the original (and still the best) Meta Quest 3 for £469 – the cheapest it has ever been.

This isn’t technically a Black Friday deal, as the price of the headset plummeted before the event kicked off. However, the discount on the best VR headset we’ve tested is an enticing offer for anyone who’s tried out virtual reality and wants a more premium experience than the one offered by the cheaper Meta Quest 3S. The more expensive Meta Quest 3 uses higher-quality lenses for a sharper image, is slightly slimmer, and with 512GB of storage, it can store more games, videos and content.

Whether you’re looking to score a deal on gaming tech, or big-name brands like Ninja, Shark and Dyson, check out our Black Friday mega-guide, where you’ll find the best deals on The Independent’s tried and trusted buys.

Read more: Best Black Friday 2024 deals – follow live

Meta Quest 3 (512GB): Was £619.99, now £468.48 Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Meta )

The Meta Quest 3 takes everything good and bad about the Meta Quest 2 and improves on it in every single way. While the newer and more affordable Meta Quest 3S is the better offer for most shoppers, the most premium VR headset in Meta’s range is still the best in terms of size, weight and visual fidelity.

“The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual-reality headset, and is arguably the best consumer VR device currently out there,” our tech expert said in their review. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat.”

Want an even more immersive virtual reality experience? We have a guide to the best VR headsets