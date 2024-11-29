I’ve finally found Olaplex Black Friday deals worth buying

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The biggest and best shopping event of the year – Black Friday – is here. And it’s the perfect time to save on your favourite beauty products, whether that’s foundation, moisturiser or cleanser. But as always during the sale periods, I’ve been on the hunt for discounts on my favourite haircare hero brand Olaplex. And thankfully Amazon has delivered.

If you’re anything like me and love the brand’s products, listen up because I’ve spotted that all of the best of Olaplex has been reduced. Not only is my favourite shampoo and conditioner discounted, but you can also save on the bonding oil and dry shampoo. Also, everyone’s favourite no3 hair perfector has been reduced to its lowest-ever price. Music to my ears.

If you’re new to the brand, chances are you’re wondering what all the fuss is about. Essentially, the brand developed the perfect formula for restoring damaged hair, which is a patented bond builder that has a rather catchy name: bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. As I wrote in my review, the single molecule works by attaching itself to the broken bonds of your hair and repairing them.

If you’re sold or simply want to stock up, keep reading for the Olaplex Black Friday deals worth buying – most of the products have been reduced to their lowest-ever price.

Olaplex no.4 shampoo: Was £28, now £17.85, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re yet to try this shampoo, your hair is in for a treat. I find that it made my locks easier to style, but have also noticed that my hair held its curl on the days we didn’t blow-dry and straighten.

It does have a thick consistency, so you only need a very small amount of it as a little goes a long way. Case in point: one bottle lasted me four months, which is particularly impressive considering I have long, thick hair.

In terms of results, after two months of use, I noticed that my hair was much more manageable and breakages had reduced. If you already love the Olaplex shampoo, I’d recommend subscribing, it’ll take the price down to just £16.06.

Olaplex no.4p blonde enhancer toning shampoo: Was £28, now £17.85, Amazon.co.uk

When I reviewed the Olaplex range in 2022, I also put the brand’s purple shampoo to the test – I was very impressed and still love it today. Unlike lots of other purple shampoos I’ve used in the past, this one does not make the hair feel dry; instead, it boosts brightness while hydrating the locks. You don’t just need to take my word for it because it took the top spot in our review of the best purple shampoos, with the tester nothing that their hair was left “feeling salon-fresh, perfectly toned and with a lovely scent to boot”. I’d recommend using it alongside the blonde enhancer conditioner (was £28, now £17.85, Amazon.co.uk). Both products have been heavily reduced, so what are you waiting for?

Olaplex no.5 conditioner: Was £28, now £17.01, Amazon.co.uk

You can’t have shampoo without conditioner. And this one is a seriously hardworking formula that hydrates and repairs any broken bonds from the inside out. From frequent use, I’ve noticed less frizzy tresses and an increased shininess. It is worth noting that it is very thick, so go easy on application so as not to make your hair particularly greasy. If you are a frequent user of this conditioner, I’d recommend subscribing so it arrives at your door before you run out.

Olaplex no.7 bonding oil: Was £28, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

Another one of my favourite hair care products is this bonding oil, which quite frankly is a holy grail. It’s a lightweight formula that doesn’t weigh down the locks, nor does it make them feel greasy. It absorbs with ease and leaves hair feeling perfectly shiny. The added bonus is that it smells gorgeous. While it looks like a small bottle, the product takes a long (long!) time to deplete – making it well worth the investment.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £16.25, Amazon.co.uk

Much like the rest of the world, I’ve been impressed with the results of this product. It has worked wonders on split ends and made my hair visibly shinier. So if you’re looking for an effective at-home solution to dry locks, add this to your basket. This has been reduced to its lowest-ever price, so snap it up while you can.

Olaplex no.4d clean volume detox dry shampoo: Was £30, now £17.85, Amazon.co.uk

Last and by no means least is the no.4d, which in my humble opinion is the best dry shampoo. Unlike other formulas I’ve tried in the past, no white or powdery residue is left on the hair – quite a miracle, really. It really does make your hair look and feel as though it has been washed. And it smells good too. If you’re tempted, snap it up while you can – Amazon is selling it for the cheapest price right now.

