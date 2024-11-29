Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Calling all skincare buffs and make-up fans: the best Black Friday beauty deals are well and truly here. That’s right, your favourite cosmetics retailers – think Charlotte Tilbury, Boots and Amazon (to name a few) – have officially let loose the skincare, make-up and haircare reductions, with offers on all your favourite brands.

There are savings on cleansing balms, body care products (hello, Sol de Janeiro) and everything in between, so, I’ve been busy rounding up the top offers on tried-and-tested favourites. You’ll find discounts on the Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara, the coveted Dyson airwrap and even Chanel’s Coco mademoiselle eau de parfum.

Whatever is on your wishlist this sale season, you’ll have me on hand from dawn till dusk, bringing you all the top savings to snap up. Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday beauty deals you need to know about.

Follow live: Black Friday deals and expert shopping tips

Why you should trust us with finding the best beauty deals

My experience as a beauty expert (having tried and tested a myriad of products) means I can help you make informed decisions about the products you’re considering taking advantage of in the sale. If you’re on the lookout for a new blusher, hair oil or LED face mask, you know where to turn.

Best Black Friday beauty deals

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk Chanel Coco mademoiselle eau de parfum spray: Was £75, now £60, Boots.com

Was £75, now £60, Boots.com Glossier you eau de parfum: Was £112, now £90, Glossier.com

Was £112, now £90, Glossier.com CeraVe hydrating cleanser : Was £12.50, now £7.91, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £12.50, now £7.91, Amazon.co.uk Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was £27, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

Was £27, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk Dyson airwrap complete: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

Best make-up deals

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maybelline/Lucy Smith )

The mascara to rival all others, this is a tubing mascara, meaning it coats the lashes from all sides, for a full and voluminous finish. It’s even more tempting with this 50 per cent off deal and, in my review of the burgundy formula, I found it left my lashes looking lengthened, volumised and defined. It didn’t leave a smudge or imprint, either, even after a full day’s wear.

Estee Lauder double wear stay-in-place foundation SPF 10: Was £39.50, now £27.65, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Estée Lauder/The Independent )

One of my favourite foundation formulas for a long-lasting, seamless finish, Estée Lauder’s double wear is the sort of product beauty buffs come back to time and time again – and for good reason. Dubbing it the best long-lasting formula in her guide to the best foundations for acne-prone skin, professional beauty reviewer Louise Whitbread described how the liquid product left her skin looking “smooth and spot-free for hours”, and the oil-free, matte formula kept her “usual shiny T-zone at bay”. Pick up a 30ml bottle with a discount of more than £10 today.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s award-winning complexion trio: Was £85, now £59, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/Lucy Smith )

Featuring three of the brand’s hero products, this deal gets you 30 per cent off a travel-sized magic cream and setting spray, plus a full-size beautiful skin foundation. Beauty expert Ellie reviewed the foundation and found it “buffs into the skin beautifully, leaving a subtle radiance to the skin that catches the light naturally”. The airbrush flawless setting spray is also a product approved by our team, with our tester saying: “Whether we were in the rain or doing a workout, the setting mist kept everything in place, from morning to night.” Likewise, after reviewing the renowned magic cream, our tester found their skin “looked plumper, dewier, firmer and, above all, far healthier”. Glowing reviews all round.

Spectrum Christmas merry and bright 12-piece brush set: Was £39.99, now £27.99, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Spectrum )

A 30 per cent discount is certainly not to be scoffed at, but when considering the worth of this set from make-up brush legends Spectrum, the offer is even more irresistible – and would make a wonderful Christmas gift. For just £27.99 this Black Friday, you’ll get £64.99 worth of glossy make-up tools, ensuring all areas of your complexion are covered.

Read more: Best Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals to shop now

Drunk Elephant D-bronzi anti-pollution sunshine bronzing drops: Was £34, now £25.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Look Fantastic )

These viral Drunk Elephant bronzing drops earned the top spot in senior eCommerce writer Daisy’s review, in which she confirmed the serum really is as good as everyone says. “Powered by peptides, fatty acids and nourishing oils such as marula, the skin-loving formula has an almost silky texture,” Daisy said. It gives an instantly bronzed look, without a hint of orange. “The drops also have impressive longevity, lasting all-day without any smudging or patchiness”, she added. If you’re seeking a winter golden glow, the bronzing drops are on sale with 25 per cent off at LOOKFANTASTIC.

Milk Makeup matte bronzer: Was £22, now £16.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Milk/Lucy Smith )

Earning the title of most pigmented in the guide to the best bronzer, Milk’s matte bronzer features a handy stick formula that makes it ideal for on-the-go application. Plus, a little product goes a long way. Our tester remarked that “for travel and small luggage allowances, its strength of pigment is a definite bonus, not to mention leaving a bolder radiant finish for parties, dinners and nighttime occasions.” With 25 per cent off, it’s a perfect pick for the onslaught of upcoming Christmas parties.

Clinique black honey ‘almost’ lipstick: Was £21.10, now £17, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Clinique/Lucy Smith )

While this discount might not seem as lucrative as others herein, it’s worth noting that elsewhere (e.g. Boots) Clinique’s cult black honey lip colour is retailing for around £25 pre-discount. Instead of the 19 per cent reduction we can see here, that would make Amazon’s markdown more like 30 per cent and not, if you ask me, one to sleep on. Indeed, in make-up maestro Olivia Perl‘s review of the lipstick, she loved the “subtle but still obvious berry [shade], giving [her] a just-been-kissed finish.” Shop yours now.

Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder: Was £38.50, now £30.80, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Laura Mercier/Lucy Smith )

Beauty writer Lauren’s pick for under eyes in her review of the best setting powders, Laura Mercier’s formula is lightweight, smoothing and now reduced by 20 per cent. Describing its appeal, Lauren explained how its 29g size means “you get more for your money, and a little goes a long way” She added that “just a touch on the end of a powder puff or brush will blur pores, conceal shine and result in a more radiant complexion”. Sounds good to me.

Wonderskin lip stain: Was £18, now £13.68, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Wonderskin/The Independent )

A lip product with an avid following on TikTok, Wonderskin’s unique blueish-looking stain applies as a peel-off metallic gloss and leaves lips looking perfectly pink all day long. Testing the miracle formula, women’s interest and beauty expert Ellie found that it “left [her] with a just-bitten red tint that looked really flattering on the lips” and, with regard to its feel once applied, she added in her review that, “Long-wearing lip products can often feel uncomfortable and drying, but our pout felt soft and hydrated.” Pick up yours now with 24 per cent off.

Real Techniques travel fantasy mini brush kit: Was £19.99, now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Real Techniques/Lucy Smith )

A brush set that I recently reviewed for an upcoming guide (watch this space), the Real Techniques travel kit takes up half the space in your make-up bag (versus full-length brushes) and provides the same seamless skin finish. In the eye department, particularly, I enjoyed the versatility of brushes, from angled flat tops to fluffy crease blenders – this set has it all. Give your travel toiletries an upgrade, now with 40 per cent off.

Refy sculpt duo collection: Was £35, now £28, Refybeauty.com

open image in gallery ( Refy/Lucy Smith )

Refy’s brow sculpt is the stuff of beauty legends, so, I was thrilled to see it on offer in this bundle with the equally wow-worthy lash sculpt. While I’ve tested both items – and use them as part of my day-to-day make-up – beauty aficionado Pippa Bailey wrote about the brow sculpt in-depth in her guide to the best Refy brow products. Pippa marvelled at the results of the two-in-one wand (it features both a spoolie for product application and a formula-free sculpting brush), which gave her a “slick, ‘done’ finish that definitely looks Instagram-worthy.” Shop the duo now while it has 20 per cent off.

Hourglass tools complexion essentials brush set: Was £155, now £108.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hourglass/Lucy Smith )

I recently tested Hourglass’s make-up brushes for an upcoming guide (watch this space) and, boy, do they deliver. Indeed, the luxe complexion buffers are more than mere TikTok hype. In fellow beauty buff Louise’s guide to the best vegan make-up brushes, she commented on the dual-ended brush (the ambient lighting edit brush), telling readers how the tapered end “worked particularly well at blending concealer under the eye and dabbing on cream and liquid highlighter”, while the rounded end did a “stellar job of applying blush and bronzer on the cheeks”. With 30 per cent off this set right now, this deal seems too good to pass up.

Best perfume deals

Byredo gypsy water: Was £150, now £120, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Space NK )

The Space NK Black Friday sale is your chance to score a rare saving on Byredo fragrances. Perfume aficionado Viola dubbed the gypsy water scent as the best in her round-up of Byredo fragrances, describing the brand’s original creation as a bestseller for good reason. “Designed to evoke the scent of fresh soil, deep crests and campfires, this sublime woody scent has everything a good perfume should: a complex character that’s still so easy to love,” she said. A rich base of sandalwood and pine needle is brightened by sparkling lemon and sweet vanilla. “The result is a concoction that’s cheery yet addictive, arresting yet not overpowering. And perfect to wear all day – and night – long.”

YSL beauty black opium eau de parfum spray: Was £67, now £50.25, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( YSL/Lucy Smith )

A scent that beauty editor Lauren Cunningham described as a “perfect pick for evenings out”, in her review of the best perfumes for women, YSL’s black opium is certainly popular for a reason. With notes of citrus and jasmine, with a musk undercurrent, the fragrance is a sweet one and skews a bit younger than the brand’s opium original scent. Pick up this bottle now, while it’s on offer with 25 per cent off at Sephora.

Chanel Coco mademoiselle eau de parfum spray: Was £75, now £60, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Chanel/Lucy Smith )

When it comes to Black Friday, the big designer beauty brands, such as Chanel and Dior, are always my first point of call. So, I was thrilled to see the coveted Coco mademoiselle scent reduced by 20 per cent ahead of the official sale. With the same rose and jasmine notes as its No5 sibling, mademoiselle adds the brightness of orange and botanics, including vetiver and patchouli, to round out the sweetness. It’s a perfect year-round scent, made even more desirable thanks to this discount.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat rouge 540 eau de parfum, 70ml: Was £239.50, now £208.25, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Maison Francis Kurkdjian )

A fragrance that’s had everyone from Molly-Mae Hague to Olivia Rodrigo enthralled, Baccarat rouge is about as luxurious as a perfume can get, so to find this 15 per cent saving – courtesy of John Lewis – was quite the pleasant surprise. Its notes include florals, amber and cedar and it’s an excellent pick for the colder months with its complex, musky aroma.

Glossier you eau de parfum: Was £112, now £90, Glossier.com

open image in gallery ( Glossier/The Independent )

The first (of many, I hope) Glossier Black Friday deals has peeked over the horizon and it’s exactly the item I wanted to see: Glossier you. The perfume that’s popular with everyone from TikTok users to Gracie Abrams, you is a scent that’s designed to smell – intriguingly – like your boyfriend’s neck, according to the brand’s CEO. Having tested it myself, I’d attest to that description and, when Helen Wilson-Beevers reviewed it in our guide to the best Glossier products, she pointed out that it was “created to adapt to the wearer’s skin and smell slightly different on everyone.” See how it suits you, now with 20 per cent off.

Best skincare deals

Currentbody Skin LED face and neck kit: Was £568, now £511, Currentbody.com

open image in gallery ( Currentbody/Lucy Smith )

One of the only devices in my experience that can actually help reverse the signs of ageing, Currentbody’s LED technology is real-life magic. I enjoyed using my mask so much that I wrote an entire love letter review of it, in which I described how it made a noticeable difference. “I inspected my forehead, nasolabial creases and crow’s feet weekly to scout out any noticeable improvements,” I said. “I truly believe that both the former areas appeared filled, more plump and more hydrated towards the end of the testing period.” Right now, you can snap up this clever beauty gadget with a 10 per cent reduction, saving you nearly £60.

CeraVe hydrating cleanser for normal to dry skin: Was £12.50, now £7.91, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe/Lucy Smith )

One of my favourite CeraVe formulas, the hydrating cleanser is a go-to for all skin types, as the product leaves skin feeling fresh, moisturised and free from tightness. Reviewing it in her guide to the best CeraVe products, beauty expert Lucy Partington praised how “it doesn’t ever strip or dry out skin”. Instead, she told readers the product’s blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid makes sure “skin retains its much-needed moisture”. Take advantage of this hydrating formula, now 37 per cent has been slashed off the price.

Skin Rocks the bookends fragrance-free: Was £88, now £70.40, Skinrocks.com

open image in gallery ( Skin Rocks )

From skincare guru and aesthetician Caroline Hirons, Skin Rocks is the place to go for products founded on superior skincare knowledge. Worth £98, the bookends fragrance-free kit is usually priced at £88, but is now discounted by 20 per cent for Black Friday. Plus, if you spend more than £100 on your total order, you can boost that discount to 25 per cent, meaning this kit could be yours for just £66.

Clinique fan favourites beauty gift set: Was £100, now £50, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Clinique/The Independent )

Sometimes, beauty gift sets can include filler items and sample sizes, but that’s not the case with this option from Clinique. With four cult products included, you can ramp up your make-up and skincare routine, while saving 50 per cent on the price tag. Testing the included high impact mascara in its waterproof iteration, for IndyBest’s guide to the best waterproof mascaras, reviewer Louise Whitbread enjoyed the fact the wand is “easy to navigate into the corner of your inner lash, to coat each hair, without looking clumpy”. As for the other products, I’ve been testing the moisture surge 100-hour hydrator (pictured) for an upcoming guide and, as someone with oily skin, I can’t recommend it enough for hydration and shine-prevention.

Summer Fridays lip butter balm, vanilla beige: Was £23, now £16.10, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Summer Fridays )

The daytime alternative to Laneige’s overnight lip sleeping mask, the Summer Fridays lip butter balm is silky, heavenly scented and, for Black Friday, reduced by 30 per cent. I love it – it lives in my work bag – and my fellow IndyBest reviewer Ella Duggan is just as much of a fan of this product. In her guide to the best lip glosses, she praised how “there was no stickiness”, adding: “The formula is hydrating and long-lasting, thanks to the powerhouse of ingredients.” You’ll find seed butter and botanical extracts, for extra nourishment, included in the formula.

CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum: Was £23, now £16.10, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( CeraVe/The Independent )

Voted the best for sensitive skin in our guide to retinol creams, our tester said they loved that CeraVe’s resurfacing retinol serum includes niacinamide, which they said is “a hardworking, multi-tasking ingredient that not only works to soothe and strengthen skin but also helps to reduce oil production and the appearance of pores.” They found that, as well as helping with the appearance of acne scars, “it also helps brighten the skin” and gave it a glowing 4.5/5 star rating.

The Ordinary the mini discovery set: Was £24.90, now £19.90, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary/The Independent )

While this 20 per cent discount might not seem as generous as other Black Friday offers, you’ll be pleased to discover that this set is actually worth over £30 (£33.20, to be exact) so, in fact, it’s a saving of 40 per cent. Inside, you’ll find the brand’s best-selling glycolic and hyaluronic acids, plus four more products. Testing the former in my review, I explained how it “couldn’t have exceeded my expectations more”. Likewise, putting the HA serum to the test in my guide to the best hyaluronic acids, I praised the formula as “a solid hydrator come morning or night, with a more liquid versus stretchy feel.”

L’Oreal Paris revitalift filler + hyaluronic acid serum: Was £31.99, now £11.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( L’Oréal/The Independent )

Dubbed one of the top hyaluronic acid serums in our guide, L’Oréal’s revitalift filler smells delightful and leaves skin feeling plumper and more refreshed after just one application. Our reviewer said the formula “feels soft and slippy on the skin and, in the 10 seconds before it whooshes into the skin, it has a stretchy sort of texture.” With a hefty 63 per cent off right now, this is your chance to stay hydrated even in the depths of dreary winter.

The Outset daily essentials travel set: Was £38, now £28.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Outset )

I love to take minis with me when travelling, as I don’t want to compromise on the quality of my skincare when away from home. This travel set from The Outset comes with three of the brand’s bestselling products, including the firming vegan collagen prep serum, which made it into IndyBest’s round-up of products for rosacea.

Best haircare deals

Dyson airwrap complete volumise: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A cult buy, Dyson’s airwrap comes with six attachments for optimum when styling, whether you’re creating super sleek looks or a bouncy blowout. “Despite looking complex, using it was super simple and straightforward,” Lucy said in her review. “It dried and smoothed hair quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed. And the round brush was also a welcome addition here too, as our tester loved using it to dry her hair for a blowdry-esque finish – this is something that she would usually have to use a hairdryer and straighteners to achieve,” she added.

Olaplex in good repair hair kit: Was £45, now £33.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Olaplex/Lucy Smith )

A kit I managed to get my hands on ahead of the Christmas rush, Olaplex’s in good repair hair kit includes the cult no.3 pre-shampoo bond treatment, the no. 4 and no.5 shampoo-conditioner duo and – my personal favourite – the no.7 bonding oil. For me, it was the IndyBest buy in my edit of the best beauty gift sets of 2024 as, together, this quad will leave your hair in its healthiest, sleekest state. Indeed, IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor attested so in her Olaplex review, too, telling readers: “There’s no denying that Olaplex has nailed the formula of each of its products.” Shop this kit now, while there’s more than £10 off the price.

Dyson airstrait straightener: Was £449.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson/The Independent )

The Dyson airstrait promises wet-to-dry styling without heat damage and, in recent months, has been the talk of TikTok, with users on the platform raving about the device’s one-pass functionality. What does this mean? Well, it enables you to take your strands from sopping wet to dry and sleek in just one pass of the straightener. Giving her first impressions in a hands-on review, our eCommerce editor, Eva Waite-Taylor, likened the results to the way her hair looks after a hairdresser blowdries it into a straight style. Shop the airstrait right now and get £50 off.

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was £27, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( ghd/Lucy Smith )

The spray that I loved so much I wrote a review dedicated to its brilliance, Color Wow’s dreamcoat supernatural spray is the real deal when it comes to shielding your hair against rain and humidity. Back when I tested it, I commented how “I found the finish of my locks to be glossier than usual,” and added that it “brought somewhat of a new lease of life to my fragile, long hair.” Now, almost six months on, I’m just as enamoured by the product and use it as my wash-day heat protector every time, without fail. It’s just that good, so grab it now with 26 per cent off.

Ghd platinum+ hair straightener and professional styler: Was £239, now £179.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( ghd/Lucy Smith )

I’ve been using this straightener for more than a year now, and, when it comes to curling, straightening and giving my ends a bouncy blow-dry flick, the platinum+ is certainly up to the task. In our review of the styler, our tester said they also “noticed a difference after just one stroke”. They went on to say their strands, which are “prone to looking a little frizzy”, were “the sleekest they’d ever been”. It’s a yes from me.

Shark flexstyle build your own styling and drying system: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark/The Independent )

The Shark flexstyle is the Christmas gift for 2024 and it’s all anybody is talking about on my TikTok for you page. It’s no surprise, really, with its accessible price (versus a certain competitor) and multifunctional design. Plus, when IndyBest’s Daisy put the device to the test in her review, she praised how its “flat smoothing brush [helped her to] achieve a sleek look without the need for a hair dryer and a pair of straighteners, thereby streamlining [her] routine”. Join the sleek strand crew now with 25 per cent off.

Ghd rise hot brush: Was £179, now £134, ghdhair.com

open image in gallery ( ghd )

A device that everyone from TikTok’s @bambidoesbeauty to yours truly, IndyBest’s beauty writer, covets highly. The hot brush has certainly done the rounds on social media and, after trying it for myself, I can understand why. It turns the arduous task of curling long, thick locks into a 15-minute faff-free affair and, as beauty trend expert Louise described in her hot brush review, it “[leaves] your locks smooth, with added volume and a loose curl.” Take yours home today with 25 per cent off.

Best grooming deals

Braun series 9 pro electric shaver: Was £539.99, now £224.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Braun/The Independent )

Our IndyBest vote for the best electric shaver, we’re astounded to see that the Braun series 9 pro is reduced by over half in Boots’ Black Friday deals. Describing it therein, our tester found that the “results were some of the best – and smoothest – we achieved,” while “a cleaning station makes it a cinch to keep clean.” That’s your title as best gift giver secured this Christmas.

Best bodycare deals

Philips lumea 9000 series cordless IPL machine: Was £490, now £330, Argos.com

open image in gallery ( Philips/The Independent )

As good as at-home hair removal gets, the Philips lumea 9000 series took the top spot in our guide to the best IPL machines. And, with its cordless functionality and skin tone sensor (to help you navigate intensities for different complexions), it’s no surprise. In their review, our tester described how “it only took a few sessions before [they] saw lighter and sparser hairs growing back”. Get zapping today with more than £100 off.

Sol de Janeiro bum bum scrub: Was £39, now £27.30, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Sol de Janeiro )

You may have heard of the Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream but have you tried its sister product, the bum bum scrub? Gentle but hardworking, thanks to sugar crystals and crushed cupuaçu seeds, this body scrub leaves skin feeling softer, visibly revitalised and with that incredible scent we all know and love. We placed this scrub as our top pick for scented body scrubs in our guide, with our tester noting the product’s “addictive scent”.

Margaret Dabbs supersize intensive hydrating foot lotion: Was £78, now £39, margaretdabbs.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Margaret Dabbs )

Half price for Black Friday, the supersize version of the Margaret Dabbs intensive hydrating foot lotion will be your best friend through the Christmas party season. Designed to transform your feet by softening the skin and reducing any hard build-up, the lotion also contains anti-inflammatory properties for tired feet. Slip off your sparkly heels and slather on this formula.

Best oral care deals

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush rose quartz: Was £500, now £200, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

A device that had tech expert Jon Axworthy praising its “robust yet gentle clean” in his review, the Oral-B iO9 toothbrush is the key to a beautifully white smile. He described everything from the impressive “10 days worth of brushing” from a single charge to the “good ergonomics: and, ultimately, enjoyed its guided deep clean. It’s currently half-price – what are you waiting for?

How long do Black Friday beauty deals last - and should I wait until Cyber Monday?

Black Friday lands on 29 November this year, continuing through the weekend until Cyber Monday (2 December). That gives you four full days to shop your favourite cleansers, lipsticks, hair oils and much more at discounted prices. So many sales are live already, with Boots Black Friday discounts , Beauty Bay reductions and Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals all up and running. Oh, and who could forget the Amazon Black Friday deals? While there used to be more of a distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday (with the former seeing offers in physical stores and the latter seeing offers online), this has changed in recent years and the two sales now merge into one. While some items may be reduced further for Cyber Monday, there’s also the chance they’ll sell out, so, if you see a great deal on an item you’ve had your eye on for a while, it’s worth snapping it up while it’s still in stock.

What I’m shopping as a beauty writer in the Black Friday sales

Beauty is just one of many categories I’m shopping during the Black Friday sale, with discounts also live on technology, homeware and much more. Stocking up on some of my favourite products, I’m keeping my eyes peeled for discounts on own-brand websites as well as third-party retailers such as Sephora and Beauty Bay. There are already some fantastic discounts on perfume, and I’ve shopped Huda Beauty’s sale – where there’s up to 80 per cent off. Over the weekend, I’ll be shopping many of my favourite brands, such as Nars, Le Labo and Trinny London.

Read more: The best Zara Black Friday deals I’m looking forward to

Is it worth shopping for beauty on Black Friday?

Absolutely. Cult products and brands can be reduced by as much as 70 per cent (sometimes even more). In 2023, I saw the Dyson corrale straighteners given a generous £100 off, while Sculpted by Aimee bestsellers were cut in price by 50 per cent, and even Huda Beauty’s best-selling blush was reduced to less than £10. What’s more, plenty of brands will include free gifts with purchases, as a Black Friday bonus – Charlotte Tilbury is already ready running a promotion with three free gifts. There really are heaps of high-end savings to be had, so, get bookmarking those much-lusted-after products now. As for us? We’ll be eyeing up the Dyson airwrap in anticipation of a big price drop.

Read more: Best Apple Black Friday deals to expect in 2024

How to shop Black Friday beauty

My recommendation for shopping the best Black Friday beauty deals is to begin making a list of the products you want – be it for top-ups, Christmas gift sets or something new to try as a treat.

Bookmark the pages in question and keep an eye on the prices as they fluctate over this final week of build-up. That way, you’ll not only have the sites ready and waiting for the all-important moment, you’ll also be able to tell if you’re securing an actual Black Friday deal.

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide