When it launched in 2018, the Dyson airwrap became the gold standard for hair styling at home. The tool’s been revamped a couple of times in the years since (the latest iteration will even use an app to personalise your routine), but one thing that’s stayed the same is the price.

Retailing at near-£500, the airwrap remains unattainable for most. The mark of any cult product, Dyson’s hair tool has inspired myriad affordable alternatives, from Revlon’s TikTok-viral one step volumiser to Ghd’s popular hot brushes.

But its Shark’s tool that blows most others out the water. The famous vacuum brand tried its hand at hair tools in 2021 with the launch of its hair dryer. The flexstyle followed soon after in 2022, rivalling Dyson’s airwrap with its multi-functionality.

Simultaneously drying and styling hair thanks to various attachments, it’s also powered by similar air technology to the airwrap, meaning it’s less damaging to your locks and scalp.

I own both the airwrap and flexstyle, and can attest that both tools are a fast-track to creating everything from a salon-quality bouncy blowdry to a super sleek look from the comfort of your own home. But, whenever a friend considers buying Dyson’s tool while bemoaning its cost, I steer them in the direction of Shark’s much more palatable £269 flexstyle – here’s why.

How we tested

open image in gallery The Shark flexstyle in action ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve had the Shark flexstyle for nearly two years, using it for straight looks, wavy styles and curly blow drys. I’ve got the tool with four attachments that’s designed for straight and wavy hair, but there’s also a version of the tool designed for curly and coily hair (£269.99, Lookfantastic.com). From ease of use and the time it takes to style to the finished results, here’s why Shark’s flexstyle offers stellar value for money.