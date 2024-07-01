Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Cost-effective, compact and with presets that make homecooking less complicated, air fryers have a lot going for them, so it’s hardly a surprise they’ve become one of the hottest kitchen appliances in recent years.

Proud owners of these versatile machines will want to know they’re getting the most out of their investment, and air fryer cookbooks are a great way to do this. If you’re tired of only switching on the air fryer to whip up a batch of frozen chips, you’ll be pleased to know that there are heaps of air fryer cookbooks out there to help you shake things up.

To help you find the books worth buying, we’ve delved into the best for our review, from vegan-freindly picks to books on baking. If it’s lunchtime you’re looking to jazz up, our writer recommends Bored of Lunch: The healthy air fryer book, by Nathan Anthony, which they say will have you “salivating every time you turn the page”.

If the likes of sweet potato katsu curry, buffalo chicken and cheese taquitos have tickled your fancy, make sure to pick up a copy while Amazon has reduced the book to just £10 (which is half the usual price). Here’s why the book could make your lunch hour even more delicious.

‘Bored of Lunch: The healthy air fryer book’ by Nathan Anthony: Was £20, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

Dubbed the best air fryer cookbook for lunches in our review, Bored of Lunch: The healthy air fryer book hails from the popular The Bored of Lunch series and comes filled with more than 70 recipes to shake up midday meals, from prawns pil-pil to firecracker chicken, sausage rolls and crab puffs.

There’s “something to suit almost every occasion”, our tester praised, but do bear in mind the book does focus on health and weight loss, they explained, with “calorie counting at the top of each recipe and phrases such as ‘slim down’ and ‘keep an eye on calories’ in the descriptions”, which not everyone will be a fan of.

If you love a fakeaway recipe then you will very much appreciate our writer’s favourite part of the book, which covers the likes of katsu curry, burgers and duck pancakes. For ease and to keep things speedy, the book also displays the air fryer settings that are best for each type of food.

