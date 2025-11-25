The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’ve already read 42 books this year, but this is my standout favourite
This could be the best debut of the year
Maybe it’s the high calibre of new book releases in 2025, or perhaps it’s that I keep deleting TikTok, but I’ve already read 38 books this year – and there’s one that I’ve been continually recommending to people.
I’ve been sucked into the “romantasy” genre with Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing series, enjoyed comedies including Alison Espach’s The Wedding People and Sarah Harman’s All The Other Mothers Hate Me, and been equal parts shocked and inspired by the real life stories of World War Two secret agent Pippa Lantour and former-Mormon Tara Westover in their beautiful memoirs, The Last Secret Agent and Educated.
But it’s Florence Knapp’s new novel, The Names, that’s a future classic. Curiously, her only other book is a non-fiction guide to English paper piecing, but her first foray into fiction is a masterclass. It’s as devastating as it is life-affirming, which is a recipe for the perfect book.
The novel is an utterly original take on the “sliding doors” concept. Beginning on the day a mother sets off to name her baby son, it follows three versions of a boy’s life as dictated by his given name. An exploration of how small decisions can echo down the decades, the novel is a gripping and moving family drama.
I tore through the book in two sittings while on holiday. The story might not be the typical easy-breezy beach book, but the novel is hugely readable, with beautiful prose and compelling characters. Debuting at number two in The Sunday Times bestseller list and with an average rating of 4.18 on Goodreads, it’s one of those rare mainstream novels that live up to the hype.
Whether you’re packing for a summer holiday or looking for your next weekend read, here’s why I’m recommending The Names to everyone.
'The Names' by Florence Knapp, published by Phoenix
- Genre: Literary fiction
- Released: 5 May 2025
An utterly original concept, Florence Knapp’s debut is structured around nominative determinism – how someone’s name can set the trajectory of their life.
Set after the Great Storm in 1987, it begins with Cora setting out with her nine-year-old daughter to name her newborn baby boy. She has three options. The first is Gordon, as demanded by her controlling and abusive husband, who wants him to be named after himself. The second is Bear, the nickname her daughter Maia has affectionately given him. Cora’s own wish is for him to be named Julian, believing this name will set him free of any expectation and influence from his father.
The chapters are divided into three sections – Gordon, Bear and Julian – with each following the ramifications of his naming and the boy’s life as it unfolds over the decades. The novel is profound and moving in its exploration of how tiny decisions can change the path of your life. It’s also an important portrayal of domestic violence and how it can impact a child through the decades, with one version seeing Cora leave her husband and another showing the years of continued abuse.
Despite its darker themes, the novel has the same charm as cult hits like William Boyd’s Any Human Heart or Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko; you follow the characters through their entire lives, including their loves and their losses.
Moments of tragedy will make you weep, but the family story of love and resilience is beautiful. It’s an old-fashioned page-turner, too – I couldn’t tear myself away from the page and read the novel in two sittings.
The verdict: The Names by Florence Knapp
Beautifully written, gripping and explorative of an important topic, The Names is a special debut. The imaginative three-pronged structure never feels clunky or confusing, with each version building tension almost in the manner of a thriller book. The characters are compelling, and the story is heart-wrenching. It’s well worth a spot in your summer reading list.
