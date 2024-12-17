The Christmas cookbooks that will arrive in time for your festive feast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With Christmas just around the corner, the hosting panic might have already set in. Whether you’re rustling up a feast for the extended family or in charge of a small dinner party with pals, it’s time to decide on your menu.

With so much to think about, it can be tricky to know where to start when curating your festive feast. Are there vegetarians in the mix? Do some guests have allergies? Or maybe you’re catering for someone fussy.

Most chefs recommend sticking to the basics to avoid any drama on the big day. Think flavourful nut roasts or mushroom wellingtons that cater for vegans and deliciously roasted turkey or chicken for more traditional fare.

When it comes to sides, some dishes are reliable crowd-pleasing – we’re talking honey-glazed carrots, perfectly done Brussels sprouts, pigs in the blankets (including the vegetarian kind) and roast potatoes (the crispier the better).

Enlisting help from friends and family for your spread is all well and good, but sometimes you need to go to the experts. From Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson’s bestselling Christmas books to Nigel Slater and Delia Smith’s suggestions, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas cookbooks to steer you in the right direction. And rest assured, they’ll all arrive in time for Christmas Day.

‘Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook’ by Jamie Oliver, published by Michael Joseph: £23.83, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This 400-page-plus volume features a huge variety of recipes. From roasted meat with all the trimmings to fun cocktails, shareable appetisers and plenty of vegetarian and vegan options (think salt crust salmon, basked squash and nut roast). Putting a playful spin on festive staples, discover everything from cracker-shaped handmade ravioli to pigs in blankets with hasselback potatoes. Plus, it details myriad ways to use leftovers, from soups to risotto. There’s a reason why it’s a classic Christmas cookbook.

‘Nigella Christmas: Food, Family, Friends, Festivities’ by Nigella Lawson, published by Chatto & Windus: £20.77, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nigella Lawson’s 2014 Christmas cookbook has remained hugely popular since its debut. Opening with an introduction explaining the history behind Christmas, there’s also helpful advice about preparing for the big day. Written in her signature witty tone, the recipes span traditional dishes and more inventive takes. From Christmas cornflake wreaths, bread sauce and glazed ham to centrepiece alternatives like goose, beef, pork and vegetarian dishes. Plus, there are ideas for Boxing Day brunch and seasonal sides like soups, salads and veggies, as well as Christmas cocktails.

‘Delia’s Happy Christmas’ by Delia Smith, published by Ebury Press: £19.92, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Delia Smith’s seminal 2009 Christmas cookbook has a revered status in many households. Containing 150 recipes spanning Christmas cake, chestnut cupcakes, traditional roast turkey and party food, the cook’s fuss-free approach includes a time plan for the last 36 hours before Christmas, to avoid any last-minute chaos. Serving you beyond Christmas, there’s also advice on New Year’s celebrations, including Hogmanay.

‘The Hairy Bikers 12 Days of Christmas’ by Hairy Bikers, published by Orion: £18.52, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A fun and helpful guidebook to Christmas celebrations, the Hairy Bikers’ cookbook not only includes recipes but also advice on how to make your own Christmas crackers and delicious cocktails to impress your guests. Combining traditional dishes with new and inventive festive recipes, expect everything from prawn cocktail and veggie wellingtons to vindaloo sausage rolls and turkey and ham Christmas casserole. Plus, you’ll be able to read useful advice on how to use up your leftovers once the festivities are over.

‘The Christmas Chronicles’ by Nigel Slater, published by Fourth Estate: £21.69, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nigel Slater’s Christmas Chronicles contains everything you need for the festive period. Among the book’s 100 recipes, enjoy stories of Slater’s love of winter, from ghost stories read with a glass of sloe gin to reliable advice on creating a stress-free Christmas spread. As well as classics like roasted goose or turkey, mincemeat and Christmas cake, there are fresh takes like hot-smoked salmon, potatoes and dill and salt crust potatoes with blue cheese and goat’s curd. A surefire way to get into the Christmas spirit while reading sage advice from a top chef, the book is structured chronologically from 1 November to 1 January.

Looking for more Christmas hosting recommendations? Check out our round-up of the best champagnes