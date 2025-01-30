Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether it’s a dual zone Ninja model or a budget buy from Aldi, the buzz around air fryers shows no signs of waning in 2025. And if you’re short on recipe inspiration, Jamie Oliver has come to the rescue with his first ever air fryer cookbook.

Following his hugely popular Channel 4 cooking show, the TV chef has released Easy Air Fryer, a book with advice on prepping, cooking and how to take your appliance to the next level.

Innovative recipes include sticky aubergine noodles and pear and blackberry crumble (yes, both can easily be rustled up in an air fryer), as well as teriyaki pork ribs, smoked haddock pakoras and meatballs.

With chapters spanning quick fixes, new classics, veg, salads, canapes, baking and puddings, there’s inspiration for every meal time. And, as you’d expect, the recipes promise to be accessible and time-saving. Best of all, it steps away from the stereotypical beige food associated with air fryers.

The cookbook is released today (30 January), and you can currently save 50 per cent on orders – here’s how.

‘Easy Air Fryer: Bold and Big Delicious Food’ by Jamie Oliver, published by Michael Joseph: Was £26, now £13, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

It’s just been released but Easy Air Fryer is already on sale and currently half-price when ordering thanks to Amazon.

Helping you make the most of your air fryer, the book features 80 recipes, as well as tips and hacks for everything from quick midweek meals to indulgent weekend food.

“I hope the wide range of recipes here will inspire you to think a bit differently about your machine, whether you’re an air fryer novice or in need of new ideas, let this book start you on your journey to new air fryer territory. You’re going to love it!” said Jamie Oliver.

Looking for more recommendations? Shop the best air fryer models from Ninja, Tefal and more, tried and tested