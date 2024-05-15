Cook high protein dishes with the help of this cookbook

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Any fitness fanatic knows that a good workout session doesn’t cancel out the effects of a poor diet. Whether you’re a keen runner, a regular in Pilates classes or lift weights after work at the gym, you’ll only see the benefits if you eat healthy, too.

Enter Myprotein’s Kitchen Protein Plates cookbook. Your go-to for breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas, the book contains a whopping 60 recipes that span pre- and post-workout plates, too.

Curated by experts, Protein Plates also includes advice on how to meet your fitness goal sustainably, learn about macronutrients in-depth, and find out plenty more nutritional facts.

Packed with satisfying high-protein and balanced recipes, it proves that eating healthy is anything but boring. Here’s everything you need to know.

Myprotein ‘Kitchen: Protein Plates’: £16.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Packed with high-protein meal ideas, you’ll find 60 recipes in Myprotein’s cookbook. Taking meal prep beyond the cliché chicken and rice combination, the book has you covered for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as pre and post-workout.

From breakfast tacos and juicy burgers to halloumi curries, there’s plenty of tasty meal inspiration. Plus, there are even delicious desserts – think chocolate and banana muffins.

An essential companion to any fitness regime, the nutritious recipes are designed to help support your workouts and boost your overall health.

Buy now

