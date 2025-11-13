The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer is out – and it could be based on this book

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly two decades on from the seminal 2006 film, we’ve had our first glimpse of the hotly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, thanks to a teaser trailer. Yes, fashion’s favourite villain Miranda Priestly is returning to the big screen – in a pair of red Valentino Rockstud heels, no less. It appears “that’s [not ] all”.

The short clip shows Meryl Streep’s iconic character stalking through the office in her devil-esque pumps, before being joined in the lift by Anne Hathaway’s Andy. “Miranda”, Andy says. “Took you long enough,” quips Miranda.

Harried assistant Emily (Emily Blunt), scriptwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel are all back, as well as Stanley Tucci as the beloved Nigel. Joining the impressive roster of returning actors, Kenneth Branagh is set to star as Priestley’s husband. One character missing from the sequel is Nate, Andy’s boyfriend from the first movie and one of the biggest villains among fans (perhaps more so than Miranda).

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling 2003 book of the same name, the movie saw Andrea hired as a personal assistant to a powerful magazine editor. Set in the high-octane fashion world of New York, the job soon becomes a nightmarish struggle to keep up with her boss’s increasingly outlandish demands and schedule.

Weisberger was a former personal assistant of Anna Wintour, and it’s widely believed that the US Vogue editor was her inspiration for the character of Miranda, though Wintour has claimed she has no memory of the author working for her.

Details on the follow-up film remain sparse, but it’s thought that the new movie could use Weisberger’s 2013 sequel as source material. From where to watch the teaser trailer to what the book could reveal about the plot, here’s everything you need to know about The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Where to watch ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ trailer

The teaser trailer doesn’t reveal much, but perhaps hints towards Andy and Miranda somewhat reluctantly working with one another. What we do know is that the movie looks to be just as stylish as its predecessor – the character’s covetable outfits when spotted out filming in New York keep going viral. The sequel’s release date is set for Friday 1 May 2026 – let’s hope the time won’t go at a glacial pace.

'Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns' by Lauren Weisberger, published by HarperCollins

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Set a decade after the events of the first book, Andy is now 30 years old and a successful editor at a bridal fashion magazine, launched with her former nemesis and new best friend, Emily Charlton.

On the brink of marriage, starting a family and at the peak of her career, Andy is still haunted by her former boss at Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly. Despite trying to avoid her at all costs, the two cross paths once again when Runway’s publishing company seeks to buy Andy’s magazine, The Plunge. In a role reversal from the first book, Miranda begins to court Andy and Emily to encourage them to sell out.

‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ plot

Plot details of the movie sequel remain under wraps, but initial reports suggest the film will centre on Miranda who is navigating her career as traditional print publishing begins to decline. Breaking away from the novel, it’s thought Emily is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group in the movie sequel, with Miranda seeking advertising money from her. So while the film might take some themes from Revenge Wears Prada, it could be taking a different plot route.

