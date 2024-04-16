Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Causing a stir when it dropped over Christmas 2020, Netflix’s steamy period romance drama Bridgerton has gone on to be one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows – and now, the trailer for the much-anticipated season three has dropped.

For the uninitiated, the lavish Regency-set series is best described as a hybrid between Gossip Girl and Pride and Prejudice. While the first two series followed the stories of Daphne and Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quests for love and a suitable marriage, the third series was a prequel that explored the queen consort Charlotte’s rise to power in the royal family and role in wider society as a Black woman from overseas.

Now, the show is returning to the original Bridgerton timeline for season three. Focusing on fan-favourite Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and her longtime crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), the trailer sees the two dealing with the fallout of season two’s drama. Returning to London to find a husband, Penelope enters the ballroom world while trying to repair the rift with her former best friend Eloise. When Colin returns from his travels, he offers her mentorship on how to court in order to win back her affection. But will they become more than just friends?

The contemporary period production includes drama, sex and romance, with colour-blind casting and the exploration of topics such as gender equality and sexual orientation. Even the music follows suit in its own cross-genre way, the soundtrack is decidedly modern –the classical versions of pop artists span Alicia Keys, Beyonce, SZA and Whitney Houston classics. This juxtaposed with the buttoned-up social interactions of Regency London in the latest series makes the show that little bit more charming.

And we’ve got romance novelist Julia Quinn to thank for penning the very books that inspired the show. The latest series is adapted for screen from Julia Quinn’s fourth novel in the series: Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

If you’ve binge-watched the first three series and are preparing to binge the fourth when the first half of the season drops on 16 May, then work your way through these novels – including the book that follows Penelope and Colin.