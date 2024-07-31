Fans of One Day will love Reese Witherspoon’s August book club pick

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Reese Witherspoon has been recommending books every month since 2017, growing a loyal audience of 30.2 million followers on Instagram and 2.5 million subscribers of Reese’s Book Club. The only criteria for being selected for her book club is a woman must be at the centre of the story.

The roster of books has something for everyone – romance novels, historical fiction and psychological thrillers (think Paula Hawkin’s The Girl on The Train) – so it’s great for finding reading inspiration in its previous picks or following monthly.

From Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half to Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing, titles featured in Reece Witherspoon’s wildly popular book club not only dominate the bestseller lists but often get the big screen treatment. With so many of her previous picks adapted for the screen, the impact of her championing female stories has even transcended into the film industry.

Whether you’re looking for a beach read or want to get involved with Reece’s Book Club for the first time, the pick for August 2024 is a decade-spanning romance, brimming with nostalgia and unexpected twists.

Here’s everything you need to know about Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell, including how to pre-order the new release.

‘Slow Dance’ by Rainbow Rowell, published by Michael Joseph: £15.63, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Fans of David Nicholls’s One Day will love Rainbow Rowell’s decade-spanning will-they-won’t-they romance. In high school, Shiloh and Cary are best friends, but nothing more – despite everyone else thinking they’ll inevitably end up together.

Fast forward 14 years, Shiloh’s gone to college, been married, divorced and has two kids, while Cary joined the Navy. When Shiloh gets invited to an old friend’s wedding, her thoughts are consumed with whether Cary will be there.

Described by critics as Jane Austen for the modern times, it’s been hailed as hilarious but powerful. The book “invites you into the bittersweet world of Shiloh and Cary, where childhood promises are tested by time, and love finds its way back through unexpected twists,” Reece says. Launching on 8 August 2024, you can pre-order the book now in time for your summer holiday.

Looking for more recommendations? These are the books to pick up in 2024