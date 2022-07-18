Nelson Mandela is a Nobel Peace Prize winner and one of the great moral and political leaders of our time. Dedicated to fighting racial oppression in South Africa, and across our global community, Mandela’s courage and compassion continue to inspire today. It’s because of this that his legacy is marked annually on his birthday (18 July) – a day coined Mandela Day.

The day was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2009, and it marks and celebrates Mandela's lifelong dedication and service to conflict resolution, race relations, human rights, and gender equality, as well as his attempts to uplift poor and underdeveloped communities.

With his call to “make the world a better place” in mind, Mandela Day reminds us all to take action and inspire change, but also remember the importance of social equality and justice for all – issues that are as pertinent today, as they were when he was fighting for change.

During his early career, Mandela worked as a lawyer, but in 1944 he joined the African National Congress (ANC) party. It's here where he organised peaceful and non-violent protests against apartheid – a political and social system that upheld racial segregation in South Africa – which lasted from 1948 to 1991. The government pre-empted further action and arrested Mandela along with 155 other activists, and in 1962 he was imprisoned for 27 years for his resistance to the regime.

He spent 18 years incarcerated on Robben Island where the conditions were unimaginable. He was verbally and physically harassed by prison wardens, faced deep isolation, and was rarely allowed visits from his family, including his wife. He was also forced to carry out heavy labour in the island's lime quarry, which caused irreparable damage to his sight from the blinding glare of the sun.

Despite this, he remained unbroken, viewing the ordeal he experienced as the making of him. Something he writes poignantly about in the books you're about to discover.

During his imprisonment, he became a mystery man, the missing leader that many members of the South African community desperately wanted. And when he finally walked free, three decades later, the people needed to hear his voice louder than ever.

After he was released, Mandela did not stop freedom fighting. He became the president of the ANC party, and led the nation out of the apartheid, changing the country to its very core and serving as South Africa’s first black president from 1994 to 1999.

He was the first president to take power following a fully representative democratic election, and over the course of his five-year tenure, he and his government worked to transform a nation segregated by centuries of colonialism into a democracy.

In retirement, he continued to dedicate his life to championing justice on a global scale; asking and inspiring younger generations to continue his work by making the world a better place for all.

Mandela once said: “Education is the most powerful weapon”, so to honour Mandela Day, we’ve compiled a round-up of books that will help you learn about his life, legacy, and continued dedication to humanity. In the face of adversity, his life really is an incredible tale.

'The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela' by Nelson Mandela published by Norton This mesmerising book of letters, many of which had previously been unpublished, brings to life Mandela's voice and provides a glimpse into his experiences during his time in prison. It also shines a light on South Africa's transformation, and the suffering endured by so many. Included within these pages are letters of love, hope, recipes for herbal tea, his dreams of peace, as well as deep sadness and regrets. A fascinating and unmissable read.

'Long Walk To Freedom' by Nelson Mandela, published by Little, Brown Book Group Profiling Mandela's early life, coming of age, education, and 27 years in prison, Long Walk To Freedom is an exhilarating and moving autobiography, that's likely to sit among the finest memoirs of history's greatest figures. His prose is forceful and honest; shining light on his pure determination for positive change. Unmissable for anyone wanting to know his life story on a deeper level.

'Conversations With Myself' by Nelson Mandela, published by Pan Macmillan Conversations With Myself is not a book as you know it, but rather it's a compilation of Mandela's life. It contains diary entries, calendars, letters, other people's writing, and a 50-hour transcript from recordings by Richard Stengel, his ghostwriter. Serving as a continuation from A Long Walk to Freedom, Mandela's biography, it is equal parts moving and raw. A necessary read that will remind you just how steeped in history and the classics Mandela is.

'No Easy Walk to Freedom' by Nelson Mandela, published by Penguin Classics After 27 years in prison, Mandela finally walked free in February 1990. No Easy Walk to Freedom is a collection of speeches and transcripts from his trials that vividly show his commitment to freedom, reconciliation, and democracy. Arranged thematically, each section of speeches is introduced by a leading figure – such as Desmond Tutu, who pays tribute to Mandela's life.

'Dare Not Linger: The Presidential Years' by Mandla Langa and Nelson Mandela, published by Macmillan As the name suggests, this memoir tells the story of Mandela's presidential years. He began writing as he prepared for the end of his time in office but was unable to complete it. Luckily, acclaimed South African writer Mandla Llanga used drafts, detailed notes, and a wealth of unseen archive material to finish what is now a vivid and inspirational account of his time in power.

'Nelson Mandela Long Walk to Freedom' abridged by Chris Van Wyk, published by Macmillan Children's Books This is the abridged version of Long Walk to Freedom, and provides the perfect introduction for children to learn about the life of this inspirational leader. Beautifully illustrated, this is suitable for children aged five and above.

'Nelson Mandela's Favourite African Folktales' by Nelson Mandela, published by W. W. Norton and Co A collection of some of the oldest African tales chosen by Mandela, these stories uncover themes, including cunning animals, magic spells, and people who change forms. While less about Mandela's life, this is still a lovely addition to a little one's bookshelf.

'Nelson Mandela: Little Guides to Great Lives' by Isabel Thomas, published by Laurence King Publishing In the face of adversity, Nelson Mandela's journey from political prisoner to president of South Africa is an incredible tale. This book, part of the lovely Little Guides to Great Lives series, provides the perfect introductory guide to his life for your young children.