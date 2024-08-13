Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Barack Obama sharing his reading list has become somewhat of a tradition. With the exception of a couple of years (he was President after all), he’s shared his book recommendations every summer since 2009.

Thanks to their diverse nature, spanning both fiction and non-fiction, his literary compilation is eagerly anticipated. Giving plenty of reading inspiration for the last few weeks of summer (and beyond), Obama’s list for 2024 has just dropped.

From a novel inspired by The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (James by Percival Everett) and a debut following teenage girls taking part in a boxing competition in Nevada (Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel) to an account of the golden age of American basketball (There’s Always This Year: On Basketball And Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib) and a deep dive on the impact of the Age of Exploration and the British Empire, the compilation is characteristically eclectic.

In fact, even my favourite new release this summer has made the cut: Kaliane Bradley’s The Ministry of Time. The innovative novel is set in the very near future when the British government have got its hands on a time machine. Mysteriously, they’ve brought back five “expats” from history and assigned them “bridges” to assess how they acclimatise.

It’s a romance, comedy, sci-fi thriller and historical novel all rolled into one – and it seems like Obama loved it just as much as I did.