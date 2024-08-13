Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Obama’s summer reading list has dropped – and it includes my favourite new book

The 2024 list includes the sci-fi romance Kaliane Bradley’s The Ministry of Time

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 13 August 2024 17:35 BST
The former President’s literary list is as eclective as ever
The former President’s literary list is as eclective as ever (AP/iStock/The Independent )

Barack Obama sharing his reading list has become somewhat of a tradition. With the exception of a couple of years (he was President after all), he’s shared his book recommendations every summer since 2009.

Thanks to their diverse nature, spanning both fiction and non-fiction, his literary compilation is eagerly anticipated. Giving plenty of reading inspiration for the last few weeks of summer (and beyond), Obama’s list for 2024 has just dropped.

From a novel inspired by The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (James by Percival Everett) and a debut following teenage girls taking part in a boxing competition in Nevada (Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel) to an account of the golden age of American basketball (There’s Always This Year: On Basketball And Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib) and a deep dive on the impact of the Age of Exploration and the British Empire, the compilation is characteristically eclectic.

In fact, even my favourite new release this summer has made the cut: Kaliane Bradley’s The Ministry of Time. The innovative novel is set in the very near future when the British government have got its hands on a time machine. Mysteriously, they’ve brought back five “expats” from history and assigned them “bridges” to assess how they acclimatise.

It’s a romance, comedy, sci-fi thriller and historical novel all rolled into one – and it seems like Obama loved it just as much as I did.

'The Ministry of Time’ by Kaliane Bradley, published by Sceptre

ministry of time.png
  • Best: Time travel romance
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Looking for more book recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best new releases for 2024

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in