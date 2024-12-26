Best deals in Zara’s Boxing Day sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you’re after a last-minute New Year’s Eve dress, a staple pair of boots or a new handbag, Zara is the best destination on the high street for affordable fashion – especially now that the retailer’s Boxing Day 2024 sale has officially arrived.

A chance to revamp your wardrobe for 2025 with Christmas spending money, Zara’s end-of-year sale is a mega event in the shopping calendar for fashion lovers.

With up to 40 per cent off selected items, you can save on high-value pieces like cashmere knitwear and thick winter coats, while dresses, tops and jeans are reduced to less than £25.

It can be tricky to know where to start when shopping the sale, so I’ve rounded up all the best Zara Boxing Day 2024 deals below for a seasonal refresh – thank me later.

Why trust IndyBest’s Zara Boxing Day sales coverage

Our shopping experts track the price of popular products all year round and have covered Boxing Day and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are all experts in our field. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from beauty products to fashion finds. Within the Zara Boxing Day guide, we only recommend deals on investment pieces that will be a hardworking addition to your wardrobe. We don’t agree with single wear, so put forward clothing that you’ll love for years to come.

Best Zara deals to shop now

Zara oversized padded water-repellent jacket: Was £49.99, now £15.59, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

This water-repellent padded jacket features a V-neck and long sleeves for a super chic look, that could quite easily be a double of a much higher priced, designer piece. Right now, the jacket is just shy of 50 per cent off, making it just £25.99.

Zara embellished shoulder bag: Was £35.99, now £13.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

This embellished, emerald green shoulder bag is a perfect buy for accessory lovers. The metal studded bag trend is huge at the moment, and while many designers are touting pricey options, Zara’s version is currently at an affordable £13.99.

Zara belted blazer: Was £79.99, now £25.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

This classic black blazer has been given a modern upgrade in the form of a skinny belt. Characterised by a flattering V-neck, long sleeves and front welt pockets, the jacket boasts a boxy silhouette thanks to built-in shoulder pads. Allowing you to cinch the blazer in, the design is complete with an adjustable faux leather belt and hidden button fastening at the front.

Zara ZW collection contrast collar jacket: Was £79.99, now £27.59, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara/The Independent )

With a dagger collar and concealed poppers, Zara’s contrast collar jacket is the perfect outer layer to top off your chunky knit and Ugg tasman combo. With a faux shearling interior for extra warmth, plus more than 40 per cent off, now’s the time to cosy up as the temperatures drop into the negatives.

Zara ZW collection barrel mid-rise jeans: Was £29.99, now £11.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

A pair of barrel jeans are a must-have in any denim lover’s wardrobe. The design comes in three colour options — light and dark blue, and a true black. Thanks to Zara’s special prices discount, all colours of the jeans are less than £20, and come in sizes XS to XXL. We’d dress a pair down with a pair of chunky black boots and an oversized knit for a Twixmas walk, or glam them up with strappy heels and a glitzy blouse.

Zara animal print tulle halter dress: Was £45.99, now £13.79, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Half price in Zara's special prices deals, this animal print halterneck dress is currently just £22.99. Sizes are selling out quickly, so act sharpish if you fancy this slinky number for your end-of-year nights out.

Zara buckle tote bag, black: Was £35.99, now £16.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Reduced by nearly 40 per cent, this premium-looking bag is a steal. Distinguished by a “ludicrously capacious” silhouette, the bag features both top handles and shoulder straps for extra versatility when carrying. Plus, there’s a removable inner bag and buckle fastening to keep valuables secure. The perfect tote for the office commute, there’s plenty of room for your laptop, book, umbrella and more. Owing to the black finish, it will go with just about every look.

Zara poplin shirt: Was £27.99, now £10.79, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

A striped poplin shirt is a must-have, and I can't get enough of this bubblegum pink. With baby blue stripes, this may be more of a summer piece than a winter staple, but for just £17.99, now is the time to buy yours before they sell out.

Zara Basic blazer: Was £59.99, now £21.59, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

You can’t go wrong with a blazer and Zara has the goods with this basic boxy style. A time-honoured classic that goes with absolutely everything, this khaki iteration is perfect for layering and will see you well into spring in style.

When does the Zara Boxing Day sale finish?

The timeline of the sale event seems to change year on year, but typically, the Zara Boxing Day sale will run until 31 December, and then the January sales will take over — discounting items until they reach clearance, throughout January. If you’re looking to buy a particular piece or see something you love in your size, our advice would be to snap it up quickly, as the sales tend to sell out of all the best bits.

Tips for shopping the Zara Boxing Day sale

If you’ve got any big ticket items on your list, such as a cashmere jumper, coat, or sparkly number for your new years eve party, you should be ready to shop online on Christmas Day or early on Boxing Day morning. These pieces tend to sell out pretty quickly, followed by essentials like jeans, t-shirts and loungewear.

Right now, Zara will be busy deciding what pieces are going to be discounted, but for those of us outside of the inner circle, knowing what will drop in price come Christmas Day is anyone’s guess. So if there’s something you’ve fallen head over heels for, don’t wait until the sale starts to order. If you’re ordering pre-Christmas but don’t need the item until the new year, you could keep an eye on the website, and if your selects make their way into the sale, return your original purchase.

I’d also recommend creating an account and then a wish list on the Zara app so that when the sale goes live, you can check the prices straight away, and move them over to your basket.

