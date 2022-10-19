While the subject of ‘when is it too early to put up your Christmas tree?’ can be polarising, it’s never too early to start planning your Christmas decorating, and we’re already getting excited for the festive season.

Providing a head start to Christmas preparations is The White Company, which has launched its Christmas collection for 2022 – and we have all the details.

The White Company is every minimalist’s dream. Known for its crisp, white, luxury bedding; fragrances and candles, the retailer can help add an air of relaxation to every room.

We’ve already reviewed the company’s beauty advent calendar, which our tester described as a “dreamy selection of festive goodies you’ll be able to enjoy through December and beyond,” but now there are plenty of ways to decorate your home from top to bottom.

From new baubles to cult favourite Christmas candles, luscious trees and table decor, there are more than 100 products to shop right now. Whether you’re keen to brush up your tablescaping skills or get a head start on decorating your tree, the new range is full of festive fun.

We’ve handpicked the products we’ll be adding to our shopping list this year – read on to find out more.

Grand spruce Christmas tree, 6ft: £225, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

This is a bestseller for The White Company and the pièce de résistance of its Christmas collection. Standing at 6ft tall, it will be the centrepiece for festivities. Promising easy setup and high-quality faux foliage, along with handpainted branches, if looked after, it will last you for years to come. Simply give it a quick dust each time you get it out the box, to keep it looking like the real deal. To hide unsightly tree stands, why not add its white wicker tree skirt (£50, Thewhitecompany.com) to your basket too?

Allium glitter bauble: £8, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

From trees to tree decorations, this botanical-inspired bauble is perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to your foliage, while still sticking with The White Company’s signature minimalist style. The Champagne glitter shade will suit every colour scheme, whether you’re opting for silver and sparkles or traditional red and green.

Silver micro lights: £22, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

These lights are a versatile addition to your decorations, string them around your tree, smaller foliage, wreaths and along table decor – they’re 5m long and have 100 lights spanning their length. The steel wire is discreet and the LED lights are battery powered with a six-hour timing. As a result, there’s no need to get tangled up in finding a plug socket with messy cables getting in the way.

Foraged winter wreath: £125, Thewhitecompany.com

(Foraged Winter Wreath)

Decorate your door with this wreath made from faux foliage designed to mimic green berry eucalyptus, pussywillow, fir branches, twigs, dark berry eucalyptus and white berries. It comes with a jute ribbon tie to hang, or it can be tied in a decorative bow. Better yet, if you’d rather keep it indoors, where you can see it, make it your Christmas dinner centrepiece by adding a candle in the middle.

Fir tree votive candle: £12, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

If you’re opting for a faux foliage tree this year, add this candle to your shopping basket, so you can still enjoy the comforting scent of pine. Made with a blend of eucalyptus, pine and cedar, it’s described as “woody and fresh”. While it would make a beautiful present for a loved one – it comes in a gift box with a ribbon tie – we think we’ll be keeping this all to ourselves.

Mixed mini baubles, set of 24: £40, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

This pack of baubles includes a mix of classic spheres and almond shapes in matte, metallic and glitter finishes. Featuring gold and white colours, they’re simple, versatile and perfect for uniform tree decoration. They fit perfectly on The White Company’s 3.5ft tree (£185, Thewhitecompany.com) but can also be used to add an ornate touch to larger trees.

(The White Company)

If you own a fireplace, or your home is too small to fit the 6ft tree of your dreams, this pre-lit garland is an easy compromise. It’s studded with lights and is the easiest way to add some festive cheer into your living room. Made with faux fir needles, it won’t shed, nor need endless hoovering to keep up with fallouts. It’s also availble in a larger 250cm size (£145, Thewhitecompany.com).

Seagrass tree skirt: £55, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

This tree skirt is an instant way to conceal cables, keep pets from clawing at pine needles and add a rustic aesthetic. It’s timeless, easy to set up and fits over 6ft to 7½ft trees. Handwoven from natural seagrass, the neutral tones mean it won’t clash with the rest of your decor either.

