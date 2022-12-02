Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heralding the start of the festive season, nothing quite says Christmas like putting up your tree. If you’re yet to find the perfect fir, Aldi’s artificial offering for 2022 is hard to beat.

Saving you both time and effort, there are myriad benefits to opting for a fake fir, with most on the expanding market looking almost identical to the real deal.

Not only do they require minimal maintenance (be gone, stray needles), artificial trees can last you for years to come, as they keep their shape and height.

Whether it’s Canadian pines, American firs or Serbian spruces, if you’re looking for affordability, head to Aldi (of course). Among the budget supermarket’s festive offering, you’ll find a huge 40 per cent saving on a 6.5ft faux Christmas tree.

Reduced to just £29.99, the artificial fir will help you do Christmas on a budget – plus, the rest of the range caters for almost every taste, from a frosted-branches design to a eucalyptus tree. The only thing left to do is decide on decorations.

Aldi 6.5ft Canterbury Christmas tree: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With its 6.5ft height, Aldi’s Canterbury Christmas tree is a steal at less than £30. Said to be easy to assemble and complete with a metal stand for sturdiness, the tree is crafted from metal, plastic and wire. Designed with realistic-looking branches and drop-free needles, the tree will help take the graft out of Christmas.

Buy now

Aldi Killarney tree 7.5ft: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Another artificial offering from Aldi, the supermarket’s Killarney tree is elevated by frosted-tip detailing and red berries that decorate the realistic branches. Coming with a durable metal stand, the tree stands at 7.5ft high – helping transform your home into a festive wonderland.

Buy now

Aldi Christmas 1.2m eucalyptus tree: Was £34.99, now £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Looking for something a bit different this year? Aldi’s eucalyptus Christmas tree is a unique take on the festive tradition. Better still, it’s reduced to less than £30. Standing 1.2m high, the space-saving tree is complete with 156 warm-white LED lights to add some sparkle to your home this Christmas, while a built-in timer automatically switches the tree off after eight hours, helping you save on energy.

Buy now

