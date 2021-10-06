With the countdown to Christmas officially on, it’s time to start preparing for the festivities and there’s no better way to get merry than with a hamper.

While beauty and chocolate advent calendars are there to add some festive cheer to your December, hampers can see you through the big day or serve as the perfect gift to a friend or loved one.

This year sees the return of budget supermarket’s Aldi’s sell-out Christmas hampers, and they look more luxe than ever. The supermarket’s most expensive hamper costs half the price of Fortnum & Mason’s £200 offering, so it’s no wonder they are popular with shoppers.

With prices starting from just £19.99, Aldi’s range offers festive indulgence on a budget while catering for everyone from wine lovers to vegans. Boasting savoury snacks and sweet chocolate treats, as well as champagnes and tempting puddings, the Christmas Day table has never looked so good.

Last year, the online exclusive boxes were an instant sell-out hit and we’re predicting much of the same this year. The majority of the hampers are available to pre-order now for dispatch from 28 November with more stock of the vegan offering arriving next week. Below, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the range.

Aldi vegan hamper: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Vegans are well and truly catered for this year with Aldi’s Christmas range, as this hamper is jam-packed with festive treats and delicious snacks. From chocolate truffles and crisps to a vegan Christmas pudding and wine, there’s something for every taste palette. The online exclusive is currently sold out but more stock is expected next week.

Aldi the sommelier’s six wine hamper: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Helping us on our way to a very merry Christmas, Aldi has also launched a festive wine hamper that’s perfect for the budding sommelier in your life. In the selection, you’ll find wines, proseccos and champagnes chosen from Aldi’s award-winning wine collection – we’ll cheers to that!

Aldi the ultimate celebration hamper: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

From spelt and sourdough biscuits and panettone to turkey and stuffing crisps and a 30-month matured Christmas pudding, the Christmas day table is sorted with Aldi’s ultimate celebration hamper. Catering for the entire family, there’s also a malbec wine, champagne and pinot grigio to add to the festivities. Upgrade to the ultimate decadence hamper (£149.99, Aldi.co.uk) for even more indulgence.

Aldi the luxury collection hamper: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

Offering luxury on a budget, Aldi’s collection hamper is overfilling with decadant goodies with an impressive price to match. Among the products in the hamper, you’ll find iced fruit cake, fudge, dark chocolate and ginger biscuits, malbec and pinot grigio wine, jam, chocolate honeycomb, clotted cream fudge and much more.

Aldi the chocolate celebration hamper: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Those with a sweeter tooth will be pleased by Aldi’s chocolate hamper this year. For just £29.99, spoil yourself or a loved one with marshmallows, hazelnuts, dark chocolate and ginger biscuits, orange creams, caramel and sea salt milk chocolate and florentines.

Aldi the Christmas favourites hamper: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The cheapest of Aldi’s Christmas hampers, you can enjoy a selection of seasonal favourites for just £19.99. Featuring strawberry jam, malbec wine, chocolate florentines, a milk chocolate mountain bar and a chocolate bomb, it’s Christmas in a box and would make the perfect gift for a friend or loved one.

