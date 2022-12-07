Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

’Tis the season for festive boozing. Dubbed the spirit of the season, M&S’s bestselling snow globe gins have (naturally) sold out – but if you’re looking to light up your Christmas table, Aldi’s sparkly alternative has just been reduced to less than £10.

Hailing from the budget supermarket’s Infusionist range of tipples, the gin features the same flavour, light-up design and gold flake detailing as M&S’s cult bottle.

Better still, the festive range also includes two more flavours of festive gin: a cherry liqueur in a Christmas-tree bottle and a blackberry and blueberry in a star-shaped bottle.

The light-up liqueurs all come in at a low, cocktail-friendly 20 per cent ABV and have edible 23ct gold flakes floating in the bottle. Transforming into a festive decoration worthy of pride-of-place in your drinks cabinet or your tablescape, switch the light on and give the bottle a little shake to get the gold flakes moving.

Whether you’re looking for an easy gift or want to impress your dinner guests this Christmas, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s M&S-inspired snow globe gin liqueurs.

Read more:

Aldi The Infusionist clementine gin liqueur with edible gold and light-up bottle, 20 per cent, 70cl: Was £13.99, £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re a fan of gin with sweet notes, as well as all things sparkly, Aldi’s light-up gin liqueur is for you. Coming from the supermarket’s Infusionist range, this clementine-flavoured gin sparkles thanks to the flakes of edible 23-carat gold. Plus, there’s even a light activated by a button at the base, to make the whole bottle illuminate. Boasting the same bell shape, gold flakes, light-up design and clementine-flavour at M&S’s sold-out bottles, it’s even reduced by £4 right now.

Buy now

Aldi the Infusionist 23-carat gold flake morello cherry flavoured gin liqueur, 50cl: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Also hailing from the Infusionist range, this morello cherry flavoured gin liqueur is playfully packaged in a Christmas-tree-shaped bottle. A great centrepiece for your dinner table, the tipple is decorated with edible 23-carat gold flakes that are illuminated by a light feature, activated by a button on the base. It doesn’t get more festive than this.

Buy now

Aldi the Infusionist 23-carat gold flake blueberry and blackberry flavoured gin liqueur, 50cl: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This gin liqueur comes in a fun, star-shaped bottle that’s sure to liven up your drinks cabinet. This tipple doesn’t have a light-up design, but it comes complete with the same gold-leaf flakes as M&S’s sold-out snow globe gins. Designed to be sipped on its own or used to infuse prosecco and gin cocktails, the Infusionist liqueur will bring a real festive feel to your celebrations.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on food and drink, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

What have you bought this Christmas? Send us your reviews with any product images and videos for a chance to be featured as an IndyBest collaborator. Email us at indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts.

Looking for Christmas shopping inspiration? Read our guide to the best stocking fillers for kids