M&S’s light-up snow globe gin liqueur has sold out – but you can still buy this £9.99 alternative at Aldi
The budget supermarket’s Infusionist range includes bottles shaped like Christmas trees and stars
’Tis the season for festive boozing. Dubbed the spirit of the season, M&S’s bestselling snow globe gins have (naturally) sold out – but if you’re looking to light up your Christmas table, Aldi’s sparkly alternative has just been reduced to less than £10.
Hailing from the budget supermarket’s Infusionist range of tipples, the gin features the same flavour, light-up design and gold flake detailing as M&S’s cult bottle.
Better still, the festive range also includes two more flavours of festive gin: a cherry liqueur in a Christmas-tree bottle and a blackberry and blueberry in a star-shaped bottle.
The light-up liqueurs all come in at a low, cocktail-friendly 20 per cent ABV and have edible 23ct gold flakes floating in the bottle. Transforming into a festive decoration worthy of pride-of-place in your drinks cabinet or your tablescape, switch the light on and give the bottle a little shake to get the gold flakes moving.
Whether you’re looking for an easy gift or want to impress your dinner guests this Christmas, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s M&S-inspired snow globe gin liqueurs.
Read more:
Aldi The Infusionist clementine gin liqueur with edible gold and light-up bottle, 20 per cent, 70cl: Was £13.99, £9.99, Aldi.co.uk
If you’re a fan of gin with sweet notes, as well as all things sparkly, Aldi’s light-up gin liqueur is for you. Coming from the supermarket’s Infusionist range, this clementine-flavoured gin sparkles thanks to the flakes of edible 23-carat gold. Plus, there’s even a light activated by a button at the base, to make the whole bottle illuminate. Boasting the same bell shape, gold flakes, light-up design and clementine-flavour at M&S’s sold-out bottles, it’s even reduced by £4 right now.
Aldi the Infusionist 23-carat gold flake morello cherry flavoured gin liqueur, 50cl: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk
Also hailing from the Infusionist range, this morello cherry flavoured gin liqueur is playfully packaged in a Christmas-tree-shaped bottle. A great centrepiece for your dinner table, the tipple is decorated with edible 23-carat gold flakes that are illuminated by a light feature, activated by a button on the base. It doesn’t get more festive than this.
Aldi the Infusionist 23-carat gold flake blueberry and blackberry flavoured gin liqueur, 50cl: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk
This gin liqueur comes in a fun, star-shaped bottle that’s sure to liven up your drinks cabinet. This tipple doesn’t have a light-up design, but it comes complete with the same gold-leaf flakes as M&S’s sold-out snow globe gins. Designed to be sipped on its own or used to infuse prosecco and gin cocktails, the Infusionist liqueur will bring a real festive feel to your celebrations.
Looking for Christmas shopping inspiration? Read our guide to the best stocking fillers for kids
