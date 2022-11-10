Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Looking for a sparkling wine with even more sparkle? Well, pop on your shades for this one: Marks and Spencer has just launched a bottle of fizz infused with glittering flakes of edible 22-carat gold leaf.

‘Marks & Sparkle’ costs £60 for a case of six, making it just £10 per bottle, and pretty much guarantees your party guests will be feeling Christmassy by the time the nibbles have reached the table.

This isn’t the first time Marks and Spencer has experimented with sprinkling precious metals into our favourite Christmas tipples. Last year’s light-up snow globe gin was a big hit with Christmas shoppers, so much so that the festive spirits have returned for 2022 (£35, Marksandspencer.com).

Marks and Spencer’s starry night shortbread tin (£9, Ocado.com) hit the shelves in October, and features a selection of butter and chocolate shortbreads in a tin that doubles as a musical rotating light projector.

If you prefer your aperitivo a little less dazzling, check out our list of the best beer advent calendars for 2022. Or if you’d rather go all in on wine this year, we’ve got a guide to getting your hands on – and your lips around – Aldi’s popular wine advent calendar.

Marks & Sparkle, case of six: £60, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

This glittering plonk is vibrant, crisp and citrussy, with hints of peach and pear, according to the tasting notes provided. A 12 per cent sparkling wine made in Germany and suitable for vegans, Marks & Sparkle makes for a fun welcome drink at Christmas parties, an ideal secret santa gift or a stocking-filler for any friends and family who still use the word “bling”.

You can find bottles in-store for £10 each, or buy online in a case of six.

