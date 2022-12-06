Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This isn’t any gin, this is M&S snow globe gin, and you can now grab two bottles for only a tenner, thanks to this seasonal deal. It’s that time of year when we’re all thinking ahead to filling up our cupboard and drinks cabinet for Christmas, so this sizeable saving will make the booze budget go a bit further.

For the uninitiated, the gin liqueur comes in agloriously festive light-up glass bottle, making it an ideal display piece both during the holiday season and beyond. Simply add the sparkly bottle to a surface, and you’ve got a Christmas decoration doubling up as a tipple to offer guests.

We were very happy to see the British high-street stalwart has only gone and slashed the price of the sell-out wintery favourite, serving up a sizeable saving. The deal means each gin in the pairing costs just a fiver – and we’re told the festive bottles will remain on offer until Christmas.

While we will only encourage sensible drinking here at IndyBest, there are a great number of wine, beer and champagne deals to be had from a whole host of retailers in the run-up to Christmas, and these gin liqueurs are perfect for party cocktails over the festive season.

There are clementine and spiced sugar plum flavours to dip into, whether you’re looking to sample the delicacy or want to buy it as a present for a loved one.Here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s snow globe gins and how to bag the incredible bargain.

M&S clementine and spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin liqueur duo: Was £30, now £10, Marksandspencer.com

The M&S snow globe gin is always a highlight of the festive season, and this saving just sweetens the deal. With two 700ml bottles now costing just £5 each, M&S is certainly bringing the Christmas spirit.

The two flavours included are the clementine gin liqueur, with 20 per cent alcohol and edible 23-karat gold leaf, all sealed in with a cork stopper. A sweet nutcracker design wraps around the edge, with the light creating a glow from within.

Spiced sugar plum is the second flavour – which is said to taste like mince pies (yum!) – with a winter ballet-themed design in a beautiful blue bottle. Edible silver leaf creates the snowglobe effect, and, of course, it lights up to bring a real festive feel.

If you’re tempted by these tipples, we wouldn’t wait around, as we’re sure we’re not the only ones eyeing up this two-for-a-tenner offer.

