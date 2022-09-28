Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Christmas countdown is officially on, so it’s the perfect time to think about how you’re going to make sure your festive period is as merry as possible.

While wine and beauty advent calendars offer a great way to get excited for the big day, should you be looking to give the gift of all things food and booze, a hamper is the perfect option.

The first selection that might spring to mind is Fortnum & Mason’s grand offerings, but for something more pocket-friendly, yet still luxurious, you can’t go wrong with Aldi.

With prices starting from just £49.99, the affordable supermarket offers festive indulgence on a budget while catering for everyone from oenophiles to afternoon-tea lovers.

Savoury snacks and sweet treats feature alongside sparkling wines and delicious puddings, so these hampers really are a foodie’s dream. The hampers rival Fortnum & Mason’s, yet cost far less, so read on for everything there is to know about the new range for 2022.

Read more:

Aldi the Christmas feast hamper: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re looking for something very bougie, Aldi’s Christmas feast hamper has answered your prayers. Packed full of your favourite festive delights, you’ll be treated to a bottle of bubbly, as well as a sauvignon blanc and merlot. Of course, it’s not just vino on offer – there’s a selection of savoury snacks, such as pigs in hot blankets crisps, sourdough crackers, and a chutney gift set, as well as sweet treats, such as boozy truffles, florentines, panettone, champagne pudding and more. All of this is housed in a traditional wicker hamper. A showstopper to enjoy at Christmas.

Buy now

Aldi the afternoon treats hamper: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Hampers are very British, but few are more so than this afternoon-tea-inspired option, which is full of all of our favourites, including florentines, tea and shortbread. Just looking at this is making us dream of days on the sofa in front of a fire.

Buy now

Aldi the luxury collection hamper: £74.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The proof is in the name, Aldi’s luxury collection hamper contains two bottles of wine (sauvignon blanc and merlot), along with a box of chocolates, Christmas cake, biscuits, chutney and crackers, and everything sounds, well, luxury.

Buy now

Aldi the ultimate decadence hamper: £174.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Last but not least, the pièce de résistance in Aldi’s Christmas collection is this truly decadent hamper. It has everything you could possibly need, from a bottle of Veuve Monsigny champagne to chocolate-coated brazil nuts. But that’s not all, you’ll also unpack cheese bites, a selection of biscuits, florentines, Christmas pudding, stollen and so much more.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on food and drink, try the links below:

Love the budget-friendly supermarket? Read about Aldi’s wine advent calendar