It’s freezing outside, the Baileys is flowing and mince pies have become one of our ‘five a day’ (just us?) – yes, Christmas is less than a week away. While we all panic buy camembert, it’s easy to forget another big seasonal event follows closely behind: New Year’s Eve.

While we’re now past the supermarket’s last online order dates for delivery by Christmas (though you can still follow money saving expert Martin Lewis’s advice and head down to your local store for 11th-hour deals on vegetables and trimmings), you’re not too late to shop for end-of-year soirees.

As always, Aldi is our go-to for budget buys that don’t scrimp on quality, and Martin Lewis has now dubbed the supermarket the cheapest for Christmas dinner this year. His team worked out you could feed a family of four for just £23.33.

Whether you’re after finger food, a bargain bottle of champagne, indulgent cheeses or even an entire lobster, Aldi is delivering the same affordable service for New Year’s Eve. Leaving you ample time to refine your shopping list – the last date to order for delivery in time is 2pm on Monday 26 December.

If you’re hosting a dinner party or attending one, here’s a taster of Aldi’s offering for New Year’s Eve – from bubbles to sides.

Aldi specially selected king prawns in blankets: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi’s prawns in blankets will be a great addition to your New Year’s Eve platter. The raw, peeled and deveined king prawns have been hand wrapped in dry-cured, oak-smoked, streaky bacon rashers for a twist on the festive classic. Containing 10 frozen prawns per pack, they can be either pan fried or cooked in the oven.

Buy now

Aldi specially selected potato dauphinoise: £2,29, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking for some accompaniments to your main, potato dauphinoise is always a crowd pleaser – and this pack is a steal at less than £3. The potatoes, cooked in a cream and cheese sauce, come frozen and must be oven cooked, with Aldi claiming the pack serves four.

Buy now

Aldi let’s party satay chicken skewers: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk

Containing 12 pieces, Aldi’s satay chicken skewers are a bargain at £1.99. The cooked pieces of chicken breast have been threaded onto bamboo skewers in a satay-style marinade. A simple addition to your ‘picky bits’ platter, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Veuve monsigny champagne brut, 75cl: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

No New Year’s Eve party is complete without a bottle of champagne – and with one of Aldi’s offerings costing just £14.99, you could stock the drinks cabinet for a fraction of the cost. The tipple boasts toasty brioche notes and is said to have a very long finish.

Buy now

Aldi specially selected wonderfully creamy baking camembert: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

Setting you back just £2.99, Aldi’s red onion camembert is even complete with a ceramic pot for serving. The mould-ripened, full-fat soft cheese is made from pasteurised cows’ milk and comes with a tempting caramelised red onion relish.

Buy now

Aldi specially selected Christmas brie and cranberry quiche: £2.49, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi’s Christmas brie and cranberry quiche serves as a stellar vegetarian option for New Year’s Eve dinner parties. The cranberry, brie and extra-mature cheddar cheese filling is packed into a free-range egg savoury custard in a poppy-seed shortcrust pastry, making for an indulgent cheesy feast.

Buy now

Aldi specially selected whole cooked lobster: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking for a centrepiece for your New Year’s Eve spread, Aldi’s lobster is just the ticket. Plus, it’s less than £10. The whole cooked Canadian lobster is sustainably sourced and said to be easy to prepare, with a sweet and succulent taste.

Buy now

Aldi specially selected kooliburra the reprobates, 75cl: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

Riffing off the TikTok-viral 19 Crimes wine brand, Aldi’s kooliburra bottle of red is a grenache, shiraz and mourverde blend hailing from Australia. The perfect accompaniment to your New Year’s Eve dinner, the rich berry and slightly spiced red will go great with meats and cheese.

Buy now

