Martin Lewis: 9 Amazon products to ‘heat the human, not the home’
These are the products that Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis recommends for staying warm, from rechargeable hand warmers to microwaveable wheat bags
In light of the cost of living crisis and rising gas and electric bills, Martin Lewis has shared his hacks for staying warm this winter.
Our first instinct is to whack on the central heating when we feel a chill, but there are plenty of much more cost-effective and energy efficient alternatives to try first that won’t cost you quite as much in utilities in the long run.
The main takeaway from the Money Saving Expert founder is to ‘heat the human, not the home’, meaning measures should be taken to keep your body warm, not necessarily the whole room and definitely not the whole house.
In light of this advice, we’ve gathered some great options from rechargeable hand warmers to fluffy electric foot warmers to keep your essential digits warm.
Note: Although we haven’t personally tested these products, we have checked online user ratings and reviews.
1. Keep this rechargeable electric hand warmer in your pockets when out and about or sat at your desk to keep your fingers toasty throughout the day.
Buy now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk
2. These disposable heated insoles don’t use electricity and last for eight hours to keep your toes wiggling.
Buy now 10 pairs £21.99, Amazon.co.uk
3. For full body warmth on your winter walks or while watching TV on those chilly evenings, this heated gilet with battery pack is the perfect option.
Buy now from £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
4. This microwaveable wheat bag is the perfect way to warm yourself on those icy mornings and is super simple to use.
Buy now £12.95, Amazon.co.uk
5. Martin Lewis recommends sitting with a hot water bottle in your sleeping bag for maximum toastiness. Try this chic white fluffy option!
Buy now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk
6. This electric heat pad has over 1,000 five-star ratings with people raving about its warming and pain relief properties.
Buy now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk
7. Never have cold feet again with this comfy electric foot warmer.
Buy now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk
8. You won’t be woken up by Jack Frost with this electric blanket - but you might never leave your bed.
Buy now £42, Amazon.co.uk
9. Layering up with thermals is a must to conserve body heat. These Iris & Lilly thermal t-shirts will keep you toasty.
Buy now £21.80, Amazon.co.uk
