There’s nothing quite like a Christmas tipple during the festive period – and while mulled wine tends to dominate drinks menus, let’s not forget ’tis the season to share a bottle of your favourite red, white or rosé, too.

Whether you’re settling down with a glass of wine to unwind after a long day at work, or hosting seasonal drinks with friends and family, it is definitely a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.

With so many gatherings and social events occuring over the festive season, it’s also worth picking up a bottle or two to gift when visiting friends and family.

Whatever the reason your bottle rack needs a restock, and whatever your preferred tipple may be, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up, with excellent savings over Christmas.

From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across single bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wine. What can we say? It’s the most wine-derful time of the year.

Read more:

The best wine deals for Christmas 2022:

Madame F rosé wine, case of six: Was £54, now £40.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

This quality vegan wine is a delicate yet fruity rosé, made with a unique blend of vibrant grenache and citrusy syrah. Grab a case of six bottles and save 25 per cent this Christmas – as well as supporting the brand and its collaboration with LGBTQ+ charity Queer Britain.

Buy now

Journey’s End Sir Lowry cabernet sauvignon: Was £14.99, now £10.99, Waitrosecellar.com

(Waitrose)

Packed full of flavour, this South African cabernet sauvignon has been barrel-aged for 18 months. Offering rich aromas of plum, chocolate and sweet spice, it’s a pretty good offer at just over £10. Likely to be an excellent choice for meatier dishes this Christmas, enjoy a glass or two with the likes of roast beef, steak, vension and lamb.

Buy now

Château Recougne bordeaux supérieur, case of six: Was £71.94, now £47.94, Majestic.co.uk

(Majestic)

Sip and save £24, when purchasing a case of six bottles of this bordeaux supérieur. Everything is premium quality – right down to the wax seal on the label. Said to be rich and full-bodied, this wine features food-friendly notes of cherry and cedar wood with an earthy tone. This could pair perfectly with roast meats over Christmas.

Buy now

Villa Maria private bin pinot noir: Was £12, now £9, Morrisons.com

(Morrisons)

Santa’s pulled the strings for this deal, saving you £3 on this pinot noir, right up until Christmas Day. This New Zealand red offers dark cherry and spice aromas – perfect with any lamb dishes you might be indulging in over the holidays.

Buy now

Provence classics mix, case of 12: Was £171.88, now £119.88, Laithwaites.co.uk

(Laithwaites)

Provence has increased in popularity as the spot to source the best rosé wine. This particular bundle from Laithwaites will set you back just under £120 – saving you £52 and allowing you try a variety of the pretty pink bottles. Although the citrusy flavours might be more suited to summer, some wine lovers will simply never stray from a rosé. If this sounds like you, it’s worth investing in these Moulin de Pontfract, Roche Bellemont and White Rock bottles – four bottles of each are included, seeing you through the festive season.

Buy now

Las Dalias malbec, case of six: Was £60, now £40, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

It’s safe to say we tend to indulge a lot more when it comes to food over the festive period, so, if you’re looking for that matching wine to go with your steak, duck breast, truffle risotto or any other decadent dishes heading your stomach’s way, this Argentinian Malbec could be the one for you. Save £20 and sip this full-bodied red all season long.

Buy now

Chablis, Vielles Vignes, Daniel-Etienne Defaix: Was £26.50, now £22.50, Tanners-wines.co.uk

(Tanners Wines)

This Chablis from the Burgundy region of France is said to have a depth and richnness reminiscent of oaking, providing long, intense and complex notes. All the more reason to be pretty chuffed with managing to get it while there are a few pounds off the original price. It’s likely to be the perfect partner for all the cheese boards about to be consumed over Christmas, so you’ll probably want to stock up on a few bottles of this dry white wine.

Buy now

Clocktower sauvignon blanc, case of six: Was £78, now £66, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

It has to be sauvignon blanc from New Zealand – so, luckily, this bottle of Clocktower from Malborough ticks that box. Snap up a bargain with this classic wine, featuring citrus aromatics of lime and gooseberry, as well as passion fruit and coriander notes, complemented by a crisp freshness. Discounted by £12, you can’t really go wrong, sipping this on a sunny winter day.

Buy now

Saveroni Amarone Della Valpolicella: Was £15.49, now £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Trust Aldi to come through with a deal on a bottle of wine ahead of the holidays. Although it’s not the juciest saving we’ve seen on bottles this season, Amarone for less than £20 is still quite the find. With intense notes of spiced plum compote and rich Black Forest gateau, this is perfectly paired with meatier dishes over Christmas.

Buy now

