Back in Pete Townshend of The Who’s more boisterous days, he requested a bottle of wine. Offered a dry white, he snarled, “There’s no such thing as white wine.”

Happily, that’s not a view shared by an increasing number of winemakers and their satisfied customers around the world. Crisp, refreshing and often zesty, a dry white is the perfect summertime drink, by itself or with a range of homegrown or even more exotic foods.

In this review, we’ve sampled 10 wines from 10 different countries – from France to New Zealand, from Germany to Chile, from Italy to the US and beyond.

Some of the grape varieties are traditional and familiar, such as sauvignon blanc and chardonnay, and others are the new kids on the block: indigenous and hybrid varieties that are being rediscovered and carefully nurtured to produce exciting and contemporary wines.

So pull that cork or unscrew that cap and enjoy some of the best dry whites the wine world can offer.

The best dry white wines for 2021 are:

Peter Zemmer pinot grigio riserva giatl 2017 14.5%, 75cl Best: Overall Pinot grigio has suffered from its own success. The UK discovered this Italian white wine in the 1990s and took to it like a duck takes to water. Soon, industrial quantities were being produced and consumed, and, almost inevitably, the quality began to deteriorate. So, it’s good to be able to report that great pinot grigio wine is still being produced. This award-winning example from winemaker Peter Zemmer is made from grapes hand-picked from the Giatl vineyard around the village of Cortina in northern Italy. Aromatic, with notes of passion fruit and elderflower, it bursts on to the tongue with a textured fruitiness balanced by a measured acidity. Pinot grigio has never tasted so good. Buy now £ 24.91 , Independent.wine {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Domaine Berthenet les bonneveaux montagny premier cru 2017 13%, 75cl Best: Classic white Burgundy remains a magical name, the beating heart of French viticulture, and the home of some of the world’s finest white wines. Montagny, an appellation village of the Côte Chalonnaise region, produces classic Burgundian chardonnay. Francois Berthenet, Guide Hachette’s Winemaker of the Year 2020 is the man behind this premier cru, a big wine with floral aromas, subtle but insistent fruit flavours – think pears and peaches – and a textured richness. Pale gold in colour, it deserves matching with gourmet dishes, something in the seafood line, perhaps, or authentic French cheeses. Buy now £ 32.99 , Majestic.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Weingut Leitz rheingau magic mountain riesling 2019 12.5%, 75cl Best: For fruity flavours A slightly misguided mantra from the past used to be: France for red wine, Germany for white. Outdated and ill-informed, perhaps, but there’s no getting away from the fact that Germany, home of the riesling grape, does produce magnificent white wines. And it’s the sun-blessed vineyards of the Rheingau wine region alongside the mighty Rhine that produce what many would say are the finest rieslings of all. A magic mountain it is, for the vineyards under the watchful eye of winemaker Winemaker Johannes Leitz, are steep and protected from freezing winters by dense woodland. Concentrated and expressive apple and pear notes are elegantly matched by a delicate minerality and hints of citrus. Comparatively light in alcohol, but huge in flavour. Buy now £ 22 , Greatwine.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Adnams english bacchus 2019 11.5%, 75cl Best: For low alcohol It’s not that long ago that the words “English” and “good white wine” wouldn’t have occupied the same sentence. But things have changed, and the emergence of a German hybrid called bacchus as the English white wine grape of choice has transformed English viticulture. The thing about bacchus is that it’s ideally suited to the English climate, where the weather can be changeable and temperatures cooler. Satisfyingly crisp and zesty, this bacchus conjured up by award-winning winemaker Liam Idzikowski, from grapes grown in vineyards in Essex’s Crouch Valley, is choc-a-block with zingy citrus and elderflower flavours, and has an uplifting minerality. Low in alcohol, it’s production process also means it is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. Buy now £ 14.99 , Adnams.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kalogris mister helios 2019 12.5%, 75cl Best: For the barbecue One of the joys of investigating Greek wines is discovering a grape such as moschofilero, a white grape from the Peloponnese, where, on the high plateau of Mantinia, it’s used to produce this intensely aromatic and floral white wine. There’s lots of citrus here too, with notes of lemon and grapefruit and an easy salinity that gives it a salty charm. The vineyard is certified organic and the wine undergoes no filtration or fining, and has no additives and only limited sulphites. If you want a touch of Ionian sun on even the most overcast of summer days then this is the wine to bring. You can sign up to email notifications to be notified when this one is back in stock. Buy now £ 15 , Wanderlustwine.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cloudy Bay sauvignon blanc 2020 13.5%, 75cl Best: For seafood It’s hard not to underestimate the impact that the New Zealand wine revolution had on wine drinkers in the 1980s. However, leading the charge, quite rightly, was Marlborough, on the tip of the South Island, where growers were producing sauvignon blancs like no other sauvignon blancs had tasted before. Cloudy Bay, set up by winemaker David Hohnen, is the Rolls Royce of this new breed of white wines, with its enormously appealing and focused flavours of passion fruit, lime and grapefruit, and studied notes of stone fruit and lemongrass. As with many other 2020 vintages, the harvest was successfully completed under challenging lockdown regulations. It’s a wine that can be drunk now or cellared and allowed to age gracefully. Buy now £ 25 , Laithwaites.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cambria Katherine’s Vineyard chardonnay 2017 13%, 75cl Best: Oaked white Any survey of dry white wine can’t ignore the superb cool-climate crus of California. Sisters Katie and Julia Jackson run the Cambria Estate in Santa Barbara, which includes Katherine’s Vineyard on the coastal Santa Maria Bench. Its position means that it benefits from the Pacific sea breezes that funnel in and allow the longest growing season in the state. This well-balanced chardonnay, aged for six months in French oak, has intense orchard and floral flavours and a satisfying minerality that carries through to a long and satisfying finish. Enjoy it by itself or with a variety of fish dishes. Buy now £ 25.20 , Nickollsandperks.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Etyeki Kuria MSP zenit 2019 13%, 75cl Best: For ecological awareness Those in the know call zenit an “autochthonous” grape. For the benefit of those who haven’t got a dictionary at hand, that means it is a variety specifically indigenous to one place – in this case, Hungary, where it produces crisp, fruity and floral white wines. This fine example is part of a limited edition produced by a family-run winery in the Etyek-Buda region close to the capital, Budapest, where ecological practices include the use of solar power, the introduction of a special seed mix between the rows of vines and the use of lightweight glass bottles. A splendid summer wine with pear and stone fruit notes, it’s suitable for vegetarians and vegans and pairs remarkably well with a range of light summer dishes. Buy now £ 19.99 , Hometipple.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vina Marty sauvignon blanc goutte d’argent 2018 13%, 75cl Best: For something different From Chile comes a sauvignon blanc that’s a little unusual. It’s fermented using Japanese sake yeasts, which allow the wine to vinify at much lower temperatures than those that use regular yeasts. As a result, this Chilean-Japanese hybrid is more aromatic than others, with beguiling notes of blossom and citrus, and tropical passion fruit and mango flavours. The sake yeasts also add a pleasing bakery-like accent to the long and slightly saline finish. Not quite a drop of silver (goutte d’argent), more a touch of gold. This sauvignon blanc is now available on back order. Buy now £ 18.90 , Winesnvines.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cume do Avia T-Reix 2019 12%, 75cl Best: To sip in the sunshine Welcome to a Jurassic white. Well not quite. This Spanish white wine takes its arresting name (and label design) from the treixadura grape variety grown in the north-western wine region of Galicia. It’s a challenging climate there, with the vines having to battle Atlantic breezes that often bring cold and wet days. Luckily, the treixadura grape takes this in its stride, producing wines like this, which are lowish in alcohol but beautifully fragrant and aromatic with arresting lime, lemon and citrus flavours backed up by a subtle minerality. It’s something, you might say, to get your claws into as summer arrives. Buy now £ 15 , Wanderlustwine.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

