12 best mince pies to indulge in over Christmas

Come 1 December, right through to the New Year, a cup of tea just isn’t complete without a mince pie on the side.

From the downright boozy, to the jam-packed with fruit, we’ve discovered the very best mince pies for Christmas 2020. We’ve tasted hundreds of pies over the years, in our quest to find the best, and this year’s cohort doesn’t disappoint.

As well as the big supermarkets, some of our favourite independents are now available online, and every single one in this round-up can be delivered nationwide.

In our mind, the perfect pie must have a buttery pastry case, a generous fruity filling, and a good thwack of booze. Other than that, we’re open-minded to flavour combinations. And if you fancy getting your hands dirty, we’ve also included some fun mince pie kits, which contain all you need to create your own!

So whether you’re stocking up your own pantry or sending as a little treat to someone further afield, these are the pies we’d put our money on.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Biscuiteers mince pies, six They may be better known for their quirky iced biscuits, but it turns out Biscuiteers make a mean mince pie too. With a surprisingly deep filling, we loved the sponge-like frangipane topping, studded with almond flakes. Fitting through the letterbox, there’s also the option of adding a gift message, making these an excellent little treat to send those you can’t see in person this year. Buy now £ 15 , Biscuiteers {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cutter & Squidge mince pies, six These chunky pies look deliciously homemade. They’re pretty heavy, resembling something closer to a pork pie than your classic festive bake. Not overly sweet, these are filled with a slightly savoury, spicy mincemeat and have pieces of crunchy almond within. Cutter & Squidge recommend serving warm with a dollop of cream and we concur. Buy now £ 10.20 , Cutter & Squidge {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Iceland luxury all butter mince pies – six Iceland went back to the drawing board for this year’s mince pie recipe. It was decided that a good pie needs a surprise citrus element, so it added yuzu juice! For the uninitiated, this small Japanese fruit has a taste somewhere between grapefruit and tangerine. The recipe also contains lemon and orange zest to up the citrus ante. The currants, sultanas and raisins have been soaked in brandy and port, and we can confirm these are fantastic warmed in the oven. Like all Iceland own-brand products, these are free of palm oil. Buy now £ 1.39 , Iceland {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gail’s mince pie, single At £1.80 a pop these pies aren’t cheap, but they are still one of our all-time favourites. It’s quite a neat pie, they don’t crumble to pieces when you bite into them, and the filling is tart. We love the simple but generous sprinkle of sugar on top and the golden flaky pastry. Buy now £ 1.80 , Gail’s {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Real Pie Company boozy mince pies, 10 These are hands-down the deepest mince pies we’ve ever had the pleasure of coming across. So big we resorted to a fork, the pastry is rich, buttery and crumbly and the mincemeat has been soaked in orangey Cointreau, almondy-disaronno and sweet rum for the past six months to ensure it has a properly boozy kick (it does!). All made by hand, the brand also offers a mince pie crumble, which is every bit as deep, just minus the booze and with a crunchy topping. Buy now £ 15 , The Real Pie Company {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S Collection mince pies, six Whether eating hot or cold, these fruity pies contain a jam-packed assortment of sweet cherries, tart cranberries and all the plump dried fruit you can shake a stick at. Spiked with cognac, brandy and even cider, there’s also a touch of clementine juice too. We liked the little festive star topping and dusting of icing sugar, and were impressed with how deep-filled they were, without that annoying gap sometimes found at the top. Buy now £ 2.50 , Ocado {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jack and Beyond mince pies, eight Winners of a Great Taste 2020 award, the judges described these pies as "a beautiful, artisan mince pie … generously filled with an immediate aroma of Christmas." We would wholeheartedly agree! This homemade little number has a great ratio of buttery pastry to fruity veggie-friendly mincemeat, and for the adventurous, there’s also chocolate versions. Buy now £ 12 , Jack and Beyond {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference all butter mince pies, six We can’t fault these great-value bakes. Vanilla-flavoured shortbread biscuity pastry encases sweet and sticky mincemeat which has seen a generous glug of brandy. Finished with a snowflake topping, they look great too. Buy now £ 1.50 , Sainsbury’s {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lyle’s mince pie kit, makes 12 Ok, so it’s not cheap, but this beautiful box contains all you’ll need to make mince pies like Michelin-starred British restaurant Lyle’s. The kits come with Lyle’s cult favourite mince pie mix, made from aged minced beef from retired Jersey dairy cow, homemade pastry, and a tray to bake them on. Each box makes 12 pies and comes with an easy to follow recipe card. The ultimate gift for the mince pie lover if your life. Buy now £ 45 , Lyle’s {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Poster Bakes mince pie kit, makes 12-15 For a more budget-friendly alternative, this letter-box kit contains all you’ll need to make 12-15 pies. Choose from either almond frangipane (if you’re a fan of bakewell tarts) or the Nordic-inspired walnut and cinnamon streusel flavour. Both are suitable for vegans and are a super festive way to get your hands dirty in the run-up to Christmas. Just don’t forget to stick the kit in the fridge when it arrives! For even more of a feel-good factor, the profits from each box goes directly to The Connection at St Martin’s, a homeless charity in Westminster, London, helping thousands get off the streets. Buy now £ 12 , Poster Bakes {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hicce mince pies and brandy butter Let us be honest – this is not your traditional mince pie. In fact, these look nothing like the mince pies of our childhood. But modern British restaurant Hicce is calling them mince pies so we stand corrected. If you’re up for a whole new take on this festive favourite, this hamper combines rich and decadent homemade hybrid pie-slices, a glass jar of brandy butter and a bottle of sweet red wine – making this a perfect Christmas gift. Buy now £ 32 , Hicce {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Mince pies This year we’ve decided to send mince pies to everyone we can’t see in person. For that reason, we’ve awarded our best buy to the delicious Biscuiteers mince pies which come in a letter-box friendly size and arrived in immaculate condition.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.