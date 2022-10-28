Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’ve already started ticking off your Christmas shopping list or are part of the camp that refuses to begin the festivities until at least mid-November, Amazon is encouraging us all to avoid the last minute frenzy with its new holiday beauty haul.

Slashing the price on premium bundles, the online giant is welcoming the holiday season early this year, dropping deals from today (28 October) until 9 November. This means you have just under two weeks to enjoy stellar savings on myriad A-list names in the beauty world, from Murad and Ren to Living Proof and Elemis.

With up to 50 per cent off, Amazon’s sale is helping you shop on a budget for the beauty buff in your life – and it couldn’t have come at a better time with the rising cost of living putting a strain on all our finances.

From a 45 per cent saving on Elemis’s cult pro-collagen range to nearly £40 knocked off the price of Murad’s coveted formulas, shop luxury products at a fraction of the cost.

To help you get ahead of Christmas shopping, we’ve rounded up the best deals worth snapping up in Amazon’s holiday beauty haul.

Elemis pro-collagen anti-ageing day and night creams: Was £129, now £71, Amazon.co.uk

Elemis’s dynamic pro-collagen duo work to hydrate, plump, firm and smooth fine lines and wrinkles – and you can save 45 per cent on the bundle right now. Sorting your skincare regime both day and night, the brand’s marine cream is enhanced by SPF 30 for UV protection while the oxygenating night cream nourishes skin overnight.

This Works deep pillow spray and bath soak: Was £45, now £27.28, Amazon.co.uk

If you know someone who struggles to relax at night, Amazon’s This Works bundle will make the perfect thoughtful gift. Complete with the brand’s bestselling natural sleep aid to fragrance your bed and a restorative sleep-inducing bath treat to soak away anxiety, the duo is reduced by nearly 40 per cent right now. In our review of the deep sleep spray, our tester said it was “perfect for lulling busy minds to sleep.” They added that not only did they fall asleep quicker than usual, they also woke up more refreshed.

Murad resurgence retinol anti-aging and brightening day and night serums: Was £155, now £96.70, Amazon.co.uk

Luxury beauty brand Murad remains on the wishlist for many – but now, you can save nearly 40 per cent on two of its bestselling serums. The bundle contains its resurgence retinol anti-aging formula and the vitamin C brightening day serum, the latter of which received a glowing review by our beauty writer. “It spreads thinly and easily across the skin with an almost oil-like texture and dries down within a couple of minutes, leaving no stickiness and a gorgeous matte glow,” they said. “Skin feels immediately hydrated and plumper.”

Ren ready steady glow AHA tonic and body serum: Was £65, now £40.60, Amazon.co.uk

You’ll find two of Ren’s cult AHA products in this bundle, reduced by 37 per cent on Amazon right now. The brand’s ready steady glow tonic – a go-to in our own skincare arsenal – is a bestseller for good reason, working to smooth your skin’s texture and tone while reducing the appearance of fine lines. Tending to your body, Ren’s AHA body serum helps to remove dead skin cells and leave skin renewed and glowing.

Living Proof curl shampoo and conditioner duo set: Was £62, now £49.60, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by 20 per cent, Living Proof’s shampoo and conditioner hail from its curl range aimed toward those with wavy, curly, coily or textured hair. In our review of the collection, our tester said: “If you’re after a range that does it all without having to dip into other products and formulations, the curl line is for you.” Praising the hydrating and refining formulas, they added that “dry, dull and lifeless curls will see impressive results after one wash – we’re sold!”

