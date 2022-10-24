Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you refuse to embrace the Christmas spirit until at least mid-November, or found yourself browsing advent calendars and Christmas food earlier than you would care to admit, the festive season (and inevitable shopping frenzy) will be here before we know it.

And when it comes to Christmas shopping this year, saving money on gifts may be even more important with the rising cost of living. If you are indeed looking to shop savvy with gifts (and treats for yourself) for less this festive season, the return of Boots’s “star gifts” selection for 2022 is well worth having on your radar.

If you’re looking for the perfect present for beauty lovers or unmissable deals on their signature fragrance, the popular selection offers eye-catching discounts across beauty bundles and gift sets – some of which are sold exclusively at Boots.

There’s also some stellar deals across electricals, make-up, skincare – some better than half price – from big name brands such as Bobbi Brown, Fenty, Beauty Works, The Ordinary, Oral-B and more.

As we gear up for Christmas, the retailer will be adding to its collection with more of these “star gifts” so that, if you haven’t seen anything you love just yet, there’s plenty of time to find something you do.

Too Faced greatest hits makeup star gift set, exclusive to boots: Was £102, now £35, Boots.com

(Too Faced)

This beauty lovers’ bundle houses some of Too Faced’s “greatest hits”. Included a full sized better than sex mascara – one of the brand’s best sellers – which landed in our best mascara edit for a false-lash effect. Our tester said that “just one coat magnifies, but work through a few times for a fuller, bolder finish with a curl that lasts”. Also included is a full sized killer kajal eyeliner and hangover setting spray along with a smaller version of the brand’s hangover primer and plumping lip injection extreme.

Buy now

Bondi Sands sest of Bondi set: Was £100, now £49, Boots.com

(Boots)

Self tanning brand Bondi Sands is an IndyBest favourite, having earned a spot in our review of the best with its aero aerated tanning foam (£18.99, Lookfantastic.com). Packed with the Bondi Sands creme de la creme, this best of Bondi bundle features eight full sized best sellers including the Bondi Sands self tan eraser (£7.99, Boots.com), self tanning face mist (£9.33, Boots.com), liquid gold self tan foam (£10.66, Boots.com), an application mitt (£6, Boots.com) and more for a golden glow.

Buy now

Hugo Boss Hugo just different for him eau de toilette, 75ml: Was £54, now £27, Boots.com

(Hugo Boss)

Shopping for a fragrance lover? Consider this masculine scent from popular brand Hugo Boss while it’s currently half price. An energising spritz it features notes of mint, basil, Freesia and Cashmeran, and is described by the brand as a “vibrant” fragrance with “intoxicating warmth”.

Buy now

Fenty Beauty bomb posse mega mix and match eyeshadow palette: Was £39, now £19.50, Boots.com

(Fenty Beauty)

Packed with 12 matte, shimmering and metallic shades, the beauty buff in your life is sure to love recieving this eyeshadow palette from Rhianna’s coveted brand Fenty Beauty. Housing subtle pink tones as well as dramatic, metallic hues, the formula is described by the brand as non-creasing and longwear, and owing to the Boots star gifts offer the palette is half price.

Buy now

YSL black opium eau de parfum extreme 50ml: Was £88, now £44, Boots.com

(Boots)

Housed in an opulent, glittering bottle is this lavish looking best seller from Yves Saint Laurent. While we haven’t tested this scent at IndyBest, the popular fragrance is all about intensity it seems, with notes of black coffee, ultra-white flowers, and an abundance of patchouli which the brand describes “exhilarating and excessive”. Whether a treat for yourself or an impossible giftee, YSL’s fragrance is tempting at half price.

Buy now

Beauty Works speed styler giftset: Was £128, now £58, Boots.com

(Boots)

Exclusive to Boots and better than half price, this offering from luxury hair extensions brand Beauty Works has everything you need to detangle, smooth and protect your tresses. The bundle contains the speed styler hot brush to tame flyaways and detangle strands, three silk-look scrunchies and hair turban, and a vegan hair brush which is said to be gentle on both natural hair and extensions.

Buy now

Jack Wills travel bag set: Was £46, now £22.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

Packed with scented bathroom essentials for weekends away, fans of the preppy Jack Wills aesthetic will love receiving this skincare and fragrance set. Inside the smart Jack Wills travel bag they’ll discover a soap bar, face wash and body wash scented with evening musk, with both an evening musk and spice citrus body spray.

Buy now

Ole Henriksen the smooth search scrub & moisturiser duo: Was £55, now £27, Boots.com

(Ole Henriksen)

This skin-smoothing bundle from skincare brand Ole Henriksen is formulated to exfoliate, nourish and brighten. Inside you will find a full sized lemonade smoothing scrub along with the c-rush brightening gel crèm. While we haven’t tested the products inside, our tester was a fan of the Ole Henriksen banana bright vitamin C serum (£56, Boots.com). It landed a spot in our round-up of the best vitamin C serums, where they said it worked to “instantly brighten and boost skin for a fresh-faced glow.”

Buy now

Yankee Candle gift set: Was £54, now £26.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

This bundle will make the perfect gift set for the candle lover in your life, with a selection of nine Yankee Candles fragranced with the scents of Christmas. The festive collection includes one medium-sized version of best selling Christmas Eve fragranced with sweet and spicy notes of sugared plums and candied fruits, along with two small candles and six even tinier sizes. Better than half price for Christmas, other scents in the bundle include the woody notes of evergreen mist and spiced orange.

Buy now

