When will the John Lewis Christmas advert 2025 drop? Here’s what we know

The UK’s equivalent to Hallmark movies, the John Lewis Christmas TV advert is a beloved staple of the festive period. Known for their heartwarming and tearjerker stories, the adverts have introduced us to plenty of of memorable characters over the years from Buster the bouncing dog to Edgar the excitable dragon.

With beauty advent calendars selling out and supermarket food deliveries open, Christmas is around the corner –but the countdown arguably doesn’t begin until John Lewis drops its advert. And you’ve not got long to wait, as the department store has revealed it’s kick-starting festivities earlier than ever for 2025.

Beyond bittersweet moments soundtracked to acoustic songs (which always make the music charts), the advert showcases what John Lewis does best: Christmas gifting. Last year, a fair isle knit from the advert sold out fast, as did the rollerblade baubles, lava lamp and party dresses featured.

Providing plenty of gifting inspiration across fashion, beauty, toys and tech, the 2024 advert told the story of a touching sibling bond, taking it back to basics by following a sister’s quest for the perfect Christmas gift.

Though heartfelt, many viewers felt it didn’t live up to previous years. With anticipation mounting for the 2025 advert, here’s everything you need to know – including when it drops and one major change.

When will the John Lewis Christmas TV advert 2025 be released?

The iconic British retailer has announced that the 2025 advert will be released tomorrow (4 November). Announcing the date on Instagram, the reel shows someone lowering the tone arm on a vinyl player, perhaps hinting towards an exciting cover. Previous years have seen Lily Allen cover Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know and Elton John singing Your Song.

Unlike previous years, John Lewis and Waitrose – who are connected through a shared partnership company – will release standalone Christmas adverts, rather than a series format.

What happened in John Lewis’ 2024 Christmas advert?

The 2024 John Lewis Christmas TV advert centered on a heartfelt sibling bond. It began with Sally making an eleventh hour dash to the local department store (we can all relate), desperate to find the right gift for her sister. While shopping, memories flood back to her from their upbringing, from the moody teenager phase to pregnancy and cooking dinner on Christmas day.

All the products featured in the advert were available to shop – including Sally’s viral fair isle knit. If you’re aiming to avoid Sally’s last-minute dash, the advert still provides plenty of inspiration. You can shop the best products featured, which are still available below.

