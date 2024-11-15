Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A staple of the festive period, the John Lewis advert has become somewhat of a Christmas tradition (alongside a roast with all the trimmings, competitive family board games and bucks fizz for breakfast, of course).

The retailer’s 2024 installment tells the story of a touching sibling bond, taking it back to basics by following a sister’s quest for the perfect Christmas gift.

It starts with Sally making an eleventh hour dash to the local department store (we can all relate), desperate to find the right gift for her sister. While shopping, memories flood back to her from their upbringing, from the moody teenager phase to pregnancy and cooking dinner on Christmas day.

Though heartfelt, it’s less of a tearjerker than previous years, which have introduced us to iconic characters like Buster the bouncing dog, Moz the monster, Skye the alien and Edgar the excitable dragon.

Instead, it showcases what John Lewis does best: Christmas gifting. From Sally’s fair isle knit (selling out fast, unsuprisingly) and leather trousers to party dresses on the shop’s rails, rollerblade baubles and lava lamps, all the products featured in the advert are available to shop.

If you’re aiming to avoid Sally’s last-minute dash, here’s where to buy the gifts and festive season essentials as seen in John Lewis’s Christmas advert 2024.

John Lewis fair isle wool blend knit jumper: £49, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Fair isle knit jumpers are a timeless festive trend. Worn by Sally in the John Lewis 2024 advert, the knit is naturally selling out fast. Crafted from a soft and warm woollen blend, the jumper features a crew neckline, long sleeves and regular cut. Finsihed in a soft beige, embroidered Fair Isle detailing elevates the everyday knit. If you prefer, more sizes are available in the navy colourway.

John Lewis giant velvet bow: £12, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Looking for the final flourish to your tree, showstopper gift or garlands? Enter this John Lewis giant velvet red bow. The statement Christmas piece can be used as a standalone decoration or finishing touch to festive displays. You’ll reuse it year after year.

John Lewis rollerblade bauble: £8, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Now, you’ve got your tree, it’s time to decorate. This rollerblade bauble is a playful piece for your festive fir. The unique style is made from glass, shaped into a pink rollerblade with blue wheels.

John Lewis faux leather straight leg trousers: £39, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

In the advert, Sally styled her Fair Isle knit with this pair of faux leather straight leg trousers. Offering stellar value for the money, the sub-£40 style boasts a premium look. Characterised by their mid-rise waist and cropped ankle cut, the trousers feature a smart, straight leg cut, belt loops and side pockets. They’re machine washable, too.

John Lewis aurora world Bonnie bear: £32.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

A sweet, traditional gift, John Lewis’s Bonnie teddy bear featues a round face adorned with a large brown nose and bead eyes. Covered in cuddly, soft tan fir with an inner fibre fill made from recycled plastic materials, the hantags are recyclable and the cloth labels are made from recycled materials. Sure to delight little ones, it’s perfect for playtime and down-time.

Phase Eight Esin shirt dress: £139, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Playful and fun, but still sophisticated, this Phase Eight dress will help you nail party season. Designed with shimmer detailing, the Esin style is cut into a classic shirt dress silhouette with a contrasting satin collar, long semi-sheer blouson sleeves and a mini hemline. Style with sheer black tights and heeled Mary Janes for the perfect work Christmas party look.

John Lewis Brunswick spruce unlit Christmas tree: £199, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

If you’re artificial Christmas tree-inclined, try this 6ft fir from John Lewis. Featuring in the retailer’s advert, it comes unlit in four different sizes (5ft, 6ft, 7ft and 8ft). Designed in the classic conical style, the tree’s outer tips are accurately moulded and coloured in emerald-green to mimic a real tree. Simple to set up, it comes in three, slot-together sections with a metal stand. Plus, you can tweak the branches for the desired effect.

Bests Solo 4 wireless bluetooth on ear headphones: £129.95, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Featuring in John Lewis’s Christmas 2024 advert, the Beats solo pro headphones are on sale with £70 off right now, thanks to the retailer’s early Black Friday sale. A go-to model for active music-lovers, the lightweight style is designed to stay in place while you move. Re-engineered for high-fidelity acoustics and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive listening.

John Lewis Tinc big gloop lamp: £32, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

A great gift for interior lovers, this lava lamp injects some Seventies flair into their home. The red coloured wax will float up and down in the blue liquid, livening up a desk or side board.

