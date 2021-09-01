After a whirlwind summer, we’re already thinking ahead to December, and more specifically, Christmas. While it may feel a few months off, it’ll be here before you know it and what better way to kick off the festive countdown than with an advent calendar.

There’s plenty of choices out there too. Whether you want a mammoth beauty one full of skincare and make-up, a foodie feast from Fortnum and Mason or a classic paper one with pop-out doors, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Getting in on the action this year is Lego. The toy giant has unveiled its collection, five in total, of advent calendars for mini-figure fans.

The collection includes beloved franchises like Marvel’s The Avengers, Star Wars and Harry Potter, as well as two of the brand’s own creations. We’ve got all the details you need in our roundup below.

However, there is an important downside we must raise. In the UK, customers are limited to purchasing two of each calendar – this is to ensure fairness so that all Lego fans can get their hands on one this festive season.

Read more:

Read on to find out which one you should add to your shopping basket ASAP.

Lego Marvel Avengers advent calendar 2021: £24.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

While the Avengers: Endgame movie that came out in 2019 brought the Infinity Saga to an end, you can still enjoy your favourite superheroes thanks to this 200-piece, 24-door advent calendar. Inside are seven mini-– including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow and Thor – as well as Marvel accessories that anyone from ages seven and up can enjoy, such as a helicarrier and a Spider-Man drone.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars advent calendar 2021: £24.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

For avid fans of the space opera franchise, look no further than this Lego Star Wars advent calendar. There’s 335 pieces behind 24 doors, containing mini-figures, buildable vehicles, weapons and other accessories, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. It’s also a lovely introduction to the series for a little one and is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar: £24.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

This Harry Potter advent calendar is sure to get your festive season off to a magical start. Behind the doors are six mini-figures of some of the franchise's most famous characters, such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. And there’s also accessories like Hogwarts acceptance letters and the Gringotts vault. We’ll take the lot!

Buy now

Lego Friends advent calendar: £19.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

This fun and colourful advent calendar features five characters from the Lego Friends playsets. There’s plenty of building activities inside that will encourage kids’ imagination. Ranging from an oven with a door to make seasonal treats, books to read by the fireside and a blender with a lifting arm for creative play, there’s hours of fun to be had.

Buy now

Lego City advent calendar: £19.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Kick off the Christmas festivities with this 349-piece advent calendar that features some of the most popular Lego City adventures, TV characters and accessories. Create a snowy scene with Santa, an ice rink, construction workers and more, for a fun build-and-play experience every day in the run-up to 25 December, that’s suitable for kids aged five and older.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on kids’ accessories and other essentials, try the links below:

For more toys to keep kids happy for hours, read our guide to the best kids’ indoor and outdoor playhouses for tons of fun whatever the weather

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.