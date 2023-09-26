Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While it is only September, many of us may already be looking ahead to the festive season, whether we’re making sure we’ve secured a coveted beauty advent calendar before it sells out, or we’re already getting excited about Christmas food and drink while browsing the food to order from supermarkets this year.

One such supermarket, known to pull out all the stops when it comes to Chirtsmas, is Marks and Spencer, which, along with its freshly launched Christmas food to order range, and its upcoming beauty advent calendar, is home to an impressive range of hampers that come packed with festive food and tipples – the perfect gift for foodies.

From indulgent chocolates and savoury nibbles to children’s stockings and wicker baskets filled with champagne, wine and liqueurs, these hampers provide plenty of seasonal gifting inspiration for loved ones (or yourself).

Here, we’ve selected a handful of festive bundles from the range, covering price, contents and delivery times.

Marks & Spencer classic Christmas wicker hamper: £40, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

If you don’t want to go all out on a humongous selection, and would rather a smaller, more budget-friendly pick for yourself or a loved one, this assortment of classic festive food comes in at £40. Inside the wicker basket, you’ll discover a slab of fruit cake, some chocolate biscuits, a jar of berry jam, some ground coffee and a Christmas pudding, while there’s also a spiced black tea to elevate your Christmas morning cuppa. This hamper can be delivered from 31 October.

Buy now

M&S Collection deluxe Christmas hamper: £100, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

This deluxe hamper is brimming with food and drink that has been specially selected from the M&S Collection range. Inside, you will find a bottle of the Marks and Sparkle tipple, which contains edible gold leaf and is sure to dazzle; some festive nibbles and chocolates to indulge in over the holiday period – think Marc De Champagne truffles, goat’s cheese and rosemary biscuits – and, to top it all off, a Christmas pudding. This hamper can be delivered from 31 October.

Buy now

Marks & Spencer drinks cabinet hamper: £185, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

Anyone who plans on being the host with the most over the Christmas period will be pleased with this drinks cabinet hamper, as it’s packed with alcoholic drinks (plus nibbles) to keep your cupboards stocked. Inside, the selection of savoury and sweet bites spans a box of chilli shortbread, olives, nuts and more. Where drinks are concerned, expect to find a bottle of champagne, a light-up Seville orange marmalade gin liqueur, and a bottle of Irish cream liqueur. This hamper can be delivered from 31 October.

Buy now

Marks & Spencer the joy of Christmas collection: £250, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

If you’re after something a little luxurious, consider plumping for this sizable selection of savoury and sweet treats. Christmas pudding crunch biscuits; serrano chilli, garlic and lime nuts, and festive classics such as stolen bites and mince pies all feature – plus, some cheeses for those who have a hankering for something savoury after finishing Christmas lunch. Among the three tipples included, you’ll unpack a bottle of delacourt champagne to wash it all down. This hamper can be delivered from 20 December.

Buy now

Marks & Spencer bear stocking: £35, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

Complete with a snuggly looking Spencer bear stocking, this hamper is sure to go down a storm with kids on Christmas morning. Spencer the bear also stars as a cuddly-looking Christmas tree decoration, and in the form of five miniature chocolate bears and a larger chocolate Spencer.

If you’re looking for inspiration when it comes to filling up your kids’ stockings this year, take a look at our round-up of tried and tested toys, puzzles and accessories that make great stocking-filler ideas.

Buy now

Marks & Spencer the M&S Collection Christmas hamper: £55, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

With an assortment of M&S Collection Christmas classics with a twist – think fruit cake, a mini panettone and mince pie florentines – this hamper is bound to delight (either as a gift for a loved one or an early Christmas present to yourself). Inside, you’ll find all-butter Cornish cruncher biscuits and a bottle of Bordeaux merlot to toast the occasion. This hamper can be delivered from 31 October.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on food and drink, try the links below:

Looking to ramp up the Christmas excitement? Read our guide to the best beauty advent calendars