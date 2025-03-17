Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year marks Red Nose Day’s 40th birthday. The annual fundraising campaign, which lands on 21 March, has been making people laugh over the last four decades to raise money for charitable causes here in the UK and around the world. As for the Red Nose Day theme this year? It’s going retro in celebration of its 40th.

The lineup for 2025 brings back iconic red noses from the Eighties, Nineties and 2010s, from the original nose, which is plain and simple, to a nose with hands, another with a face, and a dinosaur-themed nose. And there's a fun twist too – you won't know which one you’ll receive. To mark the big 4 0, there's also a cupcake nose in the collector pack, and there’s a sparkly, rare ruby nose too (count yourself lucky if you get this one).

From an iPhone case to a bucket hat, and collaborations with Aardman, Disney, and Mr Men and Little Miss, there’s a range of Red Nose Day merchandise which can be found at the Comic Relief Shop or across retailers such as TK Maxx and Amazon this year.

The money raised will help Comic Relief support community food centres, local youth safe spaces, homeless, and make sure there is a safe passage for people escaping danger.

So, whether you’re following the Morning Live presenters’ 24-hour roller disco, rooting for Jamie Laing who will be running from London to Manchester, or holding your own Red Nose Day fundraiser, the Red Nose Day fun is just around the corner, and this year’s red noses and merchandise are now available to buy. Keep scrolling for this year’s lineup.

Comic Relief The Red Nose: £2.50, Comicrelief.com

Making Red Nose Day’s 40th anniversary, this year, Comic Relief has designed five red noses, all of which pay homage to iconic red noses from the last forty years – and you could get any one of them given that it’s totally random. Will you be one of the one in 125 people to receive the rare ruby nose? Count yourself lucky if you do. And, a surprise awaits inside the red nose’s box – remember to scan the QR code to find out what it is. At least £1.50 from the purchase of the red nose will go to Comic Relief.

If you need to buy a lot of red noses for a lot of noses, then you can opt for one of the larger packs. There’s a collector pack which comes with five red noses (£12, Comicrelief.com) and comes with an exclusive celebratory cupcake nose. At least £7 from the purchase of the collector pack will go to Comic Relief. For schools, there’s a multipack of 30 red noses (£60, Comicrelief.com). At least £35.50 of this purchase will go to Comic Relief.

Comic Relief adult Peter Blake heart T-⁠shirt: £14.99, Comicrelief.com

TK Maxx has been partnering with comic relief for 20 years with its chari-tees, so, to mark the occasion, this year sees the return of seven of its collaborations, from Aardman to Mr Men. Made with Fairtrade cotton, some of the adult T-shirts include Little Miss Sunshine (£12.99, Comicrelief.com), Jessie from Toystory (Comicrelief.com) and Carl from Up. Kids’ styles include Mickey Mouse (£8.99, Comicrelief.com) disco Shaun the Sheep (Comicrelief.com) and animal designs by the British photographer, publisher, and director, Rankin.

Comic Relief Blue “love” water bottle: £9.99, Tkmaxx.com

We wouldn't be surprised if this water bottle turns out to be one of the most popular items in this year's collection. With a large silhouette that bears a strong resemblance to far more expensive water bottles doing the rounds (naming no names), it features a bold and bright “love” design by British lettering artist Rachel Joy. At least £3 from every water bottle sold goes to Comic Relief

Comic Relief party design case: £8, Comicrelief.com

Show your support by protecting your phone in this colourful Comic Relief party design case. Featuring retro designs inspired by the eighties, nineties and 2010s, it’s available for iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 15 and 15 Pro.

Comic Relief Mr. Cool tote bag: £7.99, Comicrelief.com

Your tote collection just won't be complete without this Mr Cool tote bag. This is one of a range of bags available this year, including a ‘love’ tote bag (£7.99, Comicrelief.com). and a pouch (£7.99, Comicrelief.com) designed by British lettering artist Rachel Joy.

Comic Relief kids reversible bucket hat: £10, Comicrelief.com

Available with this year's retro designs on either a black background or a red background, this reversible bucket hat means they can have double the fun and can be worn to show their support on the big day and throughout the sunny spring and summer months.

Comic Relief Plushie crazy hair Red Nose toy: £12, Comicrelief.com

Whether you’re always on the lookout for more cuddly toys or you know someone who is sure to absolutely love this crazy-haired character, this Plushie toy looks to be a fun inclusion to this year’s Comic Relief collection. Plus, it’s made from recycled polyester.

Red Nose Day 2025 polka dot umbrella: £11, Comicrelief.com

If it's time to replace your old and collapsing umbrella, Comic Relief has launched a pink and red polka dot design, complete with the Red Nose Day 2025 logo printed on the pouch, so you can stay dry whilst supporting a good cause.