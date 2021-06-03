If you’ve ever shopped in Aldi, you’ll likely be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following.

Responsible for many a customer going in for a pint of milk only to leave with a chocolate fountain, cordless drill and wireless security camera, the aisle is home to what Aldi calls its Specialbuys – an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, barbecues and much, much more.

The great thing about Aldi’s Specialbuys is that they’re also available to purchase online, where you can check out which products are included each week before they land in stores every Thursday and Sunday, and also skip the queues.

While the products are already bargains, with Aldi delivering impressive offers on typically pricey products, there is a way you can save even more money.

Right now, Aldi is hosting a Specialbuys sale with impressive savings of up to 60 per cent on some of its most popular items, from rattan dressing tables to velvet chairs. But, if you want to get your hands on something, you’re going to have to act quick – once they sell out, they are gone.

To help you decide which products you need, we’ve rounded up the ones we think are worth adding to your shopping basket.

The best Aldi Specialbuys sale deals

Rattan dressing table: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Rattan is a long-standing interiors trend that we can’t get enough of and if you’re keen to introduce it to your humble abode, Aldi’s rattan dressing table is an affordable way to do it. It comes with the stool included and plenty of storage space in the two dresser drawers for all your skincare and make-up essentials. If you need inspiration on a vanity mirror to add to it, find a portable style in our guide to the best.

Buy now

Rattan bedside table: Was £44.99, now £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Continuing with the rattan theme is this bedside table, perfect for housing your bedtime must-haves, from books to sleep sprays. Offering a generous amount of space in the drawer and bottom shelf, it’s a piece of furniture that will get plenty of use. It looks sturdy yet stylish, and at this price, it’s a deal we expect won’t be around for long.

Buy now

Kirkton house decorative mirror: Was £49.99, now £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Decorate your wall with a stylish mirror that can double up as decor too. This scalloped-edged style is perfect for your bathroom or bedroom, whether you want to check out your outfit or add touch-ups to your make-up before you head out the door.

Buy now

Kirkton house high back desk chair: Was £99.99, now £84.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This elegant office chair is ideal if you’ve developed poor posture since working from home. Providing back support and height adjustment, now’s a better time than ever to upgrade from working at the kitchen table to an office desk.

Buy now

Contemporary wooden console table: Was £79.99, now £64.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Speaking of working from home, if you’re in need of a new desk but are shopping on a budget, Aldi’s Specialbuys sale has got you covered. This three-drawer console table has a minimal design, to help you avoid a corporate feel invading your bedroom or living room, plus there’s plenty of room to store your laptop, documents and stationary too.

Buy now

Kirkton house blue accent chair: Was £159.99, now £124.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Add a splash of colour to your downtime with this bright blue velvet swivel chair. Kick back and relax with a book or a podcast, or you could use it as a comfy office chair. As you would expect, even full price, it’s a lot cheaper than many other velvet styles on the market, so snap this up while it’s on offer.

Buy now

Reka Bluetooth tracker: Was £9.99, now £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re constantly losing your valuables, whether it’s your keys or your bank card, this Bluetooth tracker is an affordable solution. It’s an anti-loss tracking device that is controlled via an app so that you can find where your misplaced belongings are in minutes and save yourself a frantic search. Plus, it’s miles cheaper than Apple’s new AirTag.

Buy now

