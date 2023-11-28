Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While the biggest sale of the year has technically drawn to a close, with the long Black Friday weekend culminating on Cyber Monday, Amazon tends to offer good deals on its own devices, whether or not there’s a massive annual shopping event on.

Case in point; if you were hoping to snap up a saving on a smart speaker, the retailer is offering a brilliant deal on its Echo pop smart speaker, which means you can elevate the setup in your home for a fraction of the cost.

The Echo dot fifth-generation speaker (launched in 2022) is an IndyBest favourite, thanks to its excellent sound delivery and affordable price tag. Coming through with an even more affordable Alexa device, Amazon unveiled the Echo pop earlier this year, with our writer praising it as “exceedingly good value”.

With this umissable Amazon offer, you can add the Echo pop to your Amazon basket while it’s less than £20, which means you’ll be walking away with a 60 per cent saving on the tried and tested speaker. For everything you need to know about the discounted device, keep reading.

Amazon Echo Pop: Was £44.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The newest addition to the Echo family, the Echo Pop looks like the Dot sliced in half. “But don’t be deceived by its minuscule price tag, this semi-spherical machine with a slanting speaker packs a punch,” our tester said. Unlike the Echo Dot, the sound is directional in the 180-degree format – but if you’re looking to fill a small room or corner, this isn’t a problem.

“Wallet looking tight? This is a cute, no-nonsense smart directional speaker that doesn’t cost the Earth,” our tester said, adding: “You could get two Echo Pops for the price of one Echo Dot, and that may sway your decision.” Well, now you can get the pop for less than £20, thanks to Amazon’s latest deal.

