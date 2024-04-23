Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sitting pretty in the top spot of our review of the best kids tablets, the Fire HD 8 kids tablet is reduced by 40 per cent at Amazon, giving you a saving of £60.

The tablet features an 8in HD display and comes with an impressive battery life of 13 hours. Meanwhile, entertainment is baked in, with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ and all the titles and TV channels that come with it, from Nickelodeon to Disney.

Designed to survive everything a furious kid can throw at it – or throw it at – the child-friendly Amazon tablet comes with a comprehensive set of parental controls to ensure they’re only ever seeing age-appropriate content from their favourite channels.

It’s also great for households with multiple kids, allowing each user to have their own login profile, so that older children can do more with the device as they grow.

Discounted to £89.99, the Fide HD 8 kids tablet even comes with a free year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+. Keep reading for more on the IndyBest tried and tested tablet below.

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet: Was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Parental controls are paramount when it comes to kids tech. In our Fire HD 8 kids tablet review, our tester noted the parental dashboard allows you to set kids’ ages (you can manage up to three kids’ separate profiles on the tablet) individually, so it shows content that’s appropriate for them.

If they try to download anything that is not appropriate for their age, the person with parental control will get an email and you can allow or deny them the ability to download it. They added: “You can also set the tablets to a younger-child theme, which is designed for pre-readers.”

What’s more, it’s also built for rambunctious little ones, as the case “pretty much makes the tablet bounce and is super grippy, meaning we weren’t worried about leaving our preschoolers with it to drop at will”, our writer said.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the links below:

Looking for a tablet for grown-ups? Check out our list of the best tablets in 2024