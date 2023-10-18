Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From same-day delivery to streaming movies and instant access to thousands of books, an Amazon Prime membership certainly goes a long way.

It would still be a great deal if you were to use the cost-saving subscription for its premium shipping alone but, with a wealth of extras now available, the £8.99 monthly fee has become even harder to resist.

That being said, the cost-of-living crisis has left many of us reviewing our outgoings, and subscription services, however handy they may be, are often among the first at risk of getting revoked. But what if we told you there was a way to share your Prime benefits with another adult at no extra cost?

That’s right, if you live with a partner or roommate and you’re both paying separately for a Prime membership, you’re essentially wasting money, as there is a relatively little-known feature called Amazon Household that allows you to make many of the subscription benefits available to up to six people who live under the same roof.

Ready to make the most of your Prime membership by adding the whole family? Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Household.

What is Amazon Household?

Amazon Household is a feature that lets you share numerous benefits with another adult and up to four children, helping you make the most of your Prime membership.

Your household can include up to six people, including two adults and up to four children, and it’s easy to add or remove members and share content with each other.

Amazon Household is included as part of Prime, and there is no additional cost to use it or set it up. Only one adult in your household needs to have a Prime membership.

Set up Amazon Household now

What Prime benefits can you share on Amazon Household?

Amazon Household members can share the following benefits:

You can also share digital content, including ebooks, apps, and games, with children. Adults can control and personalise each child’s experience by selecting what content they can see and setting educational goals and time limits.

However, there are some Prime benefits that can’t be shared through Amazon Household, including access to Amazon Music Prime.

How to set up Amazon Household

To get started, visit the Amazon Household page and choose “add adult” or “add a child”. For adults, you can either send an email invite or sign up together, to verify your accounts. No invite is necessary to add children.

Once you’ve created your Amazon Household, you can review your content-sharing settings in the Family Library. Check the boxes where you’d like to share content and uncheck the boxes where you don’t wish to share content. You can change these sharing settings at any point.

Set up Amazon Household now

Can Amazon Household members see each other’s orders or content?

Adults cannot see each other’s orders or content, as long as they use their own individual accounts. However, they can see and control content viewed by children in their Amazon Household.

