How to get cheap Odeon cinema tickets with Amazon Prime

With hot new releases, such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2 and Twisters hitting the big screens this summer, you’ve plenty of excuses to park yourself in an air-conditioned cinema for an afternoon.

Amazon is sweetening the deal by teaming up with Odeon Cinemas to offer cheap tickets through its Prime membership program.

Starting now, Prime members can pick up two standard Odeon tickets for just £10, for screenings taking place Monday through Thursday at standard Odeon locations. If your local cinema is an Odeon Luxe, you can grab a pair of recliner tickets for £15.

Considering single Odeon tickets usually run between £10 and £15 each, the Amazon deal presents a hefty discount of over 45 per cent. The promotion doesn’t have a fixed expiry date, so Prime members can take advantage of this deal once a month for as long as the promotion runs.

How to get two Odeon tickets for £10

To take advantage of the savings, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime or be an existing member. Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually. As well as getting cheap Odeon tickets, Prime members receive perks such as free same-day or next-day delivery and access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Deliveroo Plus.

If you’re not already a member or haven’t been one in the past 12 months, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial. If you cancel before your trial ends, you won’t be charged.

Sign up for Amazon Prime .

Visit Amazon’s Odeon page and copy the generated code.

Go to the Odeon website, choose a film and seat, and enter your code at checkout.

The code is valid for 30 minutes. If it’s been more than 30 minutes since you generated your code, you’ll need to return to the landing page and obtain a new one.

