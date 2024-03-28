Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From next-day delivery to exclusive access to Amazon sales, there are plenty of benefits to having a Prime subscription – including a lesser-known Deliveroo feature.

If you sign up to Amazon Prime, you can get Deliveroo Plus for free for a whole year with your Prime membership. This means free delivery on all orders of more than £25.

Whether you’re craving a Joe & the Juice (and that tunacado sandwich) for lunch, a coffee and pastry from your favourite local bakery or a Pizza Express, Domino’s or Wagamama for dinner, you can save on your next food delivery with Amazon Prime membership (leaving change for your next order).

If you’re keen to sign up, keep reading for everything you need to know about the Deliveroo deal.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime membership

Signing up for an Amazon Prime membership couldn’t be easier. You can currently get a 30-day subscription for free. After the 30-day trial is up, it’ll cost £8.99 per month, giving you access to Prime Video, Prime Music and free next-day delivery.

How to get Deliveroo Plus for free

Thanks to Amazon, if you have a Prime membership or are planning to sign up, you can get Deliveroo Plus for free for 12 months. This means unlimited free delivery on all orders of more than £25. Claiming the offer couldn’t be easier, simply sign up or log in to your Deliveroo account, link your Amazon Prime account and you’re all done.

It’s worth knowing, you won’t be automatically renewed into a paid Deliveroo Plus subscription at the end of the offer, unless you are switching to this offer from an existing Deliveroo Plus subscription.

