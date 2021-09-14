Forever on the lookout for the best discount, consider us your personal shoppers (The Independent)

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from the iPad air 4 to the best silk pillowcases, or bringing you the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, mattresses and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating the virtual shelves.

But for today, we’re turning our attention to Apple ahead of its next event on 14 September at 6pm BST, where the company is expected to announce details of the iPhone 13. It’s a rare sight to see, but as the brand is predicted to launch a collection of all-new tech, there’s plenty of Apple deals available right now, on AirPods, the Apple watch and so much more.

So, if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch or mobile phone for a fraction of the price, keep scrolling for today’s top picks – you can thank us later.

The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to watch out for:

Show latest update 1631609149 Best iPhone 12 pro max deal (Apple) There’s a whole number of whopping deals on iPhone 12 pro max contracts at USwitch. The provider is offering you the chance to get your hands on the mobile for £55 per month, with an upfront fee of £49. This includes unlimited minutes and texts, and a whopping 1000GB of data with Three Mobile. The handset itself received high praise in our review of the best 5G phones. “For starters, it looks absolutely stunning. As with the rest of the iPhone 12 line-up, the pro max has that same flat-edge design, with a stunning stainless steel border and a matte-glass rear, making it look as premium as its price tag would suggest,” noted our writer. He added that its “camera array really steals the show” and the “battery life is the best we’ve seen on an iPhone, lasting us well into the second day of use without needing to be plugged in”. Visit Uswitch.com now Eva Waite-Taylor 14 September 2021 09:45 1631607343 Best Apple watch deals to snap up now Fitness fans who’ve been holding out for an Apple Watch discount have had their patience rewarded. Apple watch SE: Was £349, now £323.28, Amazon.co.uk (Apple) The Apple watch SE is a more affordable entry in Apple’s smartwatch range and lacks the always-on display of the top-tier Apple watch series 6, but we think the trade-off between functionality and price is worth it. It features a screen that’s just as large and as pretty as the series 6, as well as a complete suite of health-monitoring sensors, fall detection and water resistance. Buy now Apple watch series 6: Was £409, now £379, Amazon.co.uk (Apple) Apple’s latest, top-of-the-range smartwatch packs a full suite of health sensors, from an ECG monitor to catch a misbehaving ticker, to your usual step counters, sleep trackers, heart-rate monitor and blood oxygen level indicators. The Apple watch series 6 featured in our list of the best smartwatches, with our reviewer noting that “the Apple watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality”. Buy now Eva Waite-Taylor 14 September 2021 09:15 1631606443 Here to find you the best deals Yes, that’s right – we’re back for yet another day of deal-hunting. And we couldn’t be happier. Today, we’re mostly focusing on Apple products ahead of its event tomorrow. Whether that’s cheap AirPods or a new Apple watch, we’re here to make sure you score the best deal. Without further ado, let’s go shopping! Eva Waite-Taylor 14 September 2021 09:00

