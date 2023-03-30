Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you to blow dry and style your hair simultaneously, the tool is lauded for its ability to create a salon-quality look at home. A universal crowd pleaser, we had nothing but praise for Dyson’s coveted device in our own reviews.

Despite this, £449.99 is is a pretty big price to pay for a bombshell blowout. But if the hype has left you craving a more budget-friendly blowdry, the goods news is that there are plenty of dupes that rival the real deal.

One of the most talked-about (and TikTok-famous) is Revlon’s one step dryer which has so far garnered 110.7 million views on the platform – and it’s our favourite way to master the at-home blowdry, having both earnt a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes and put through its paces by our deputy editor.

Retailing at £62.99, the hair tool is a whopping £387 cheaper than Dyson’s cult buy – and now, thanks to Amazon, it’s even more pocket-friendly. Reduced down to £37.75, there’s no better time to add it to your baskets – but if you need further convincing, here’s an honest review from a new-convert.

Revlon salon one-step hairdryer and volumiser: Was £69.99, now £37.75, Amazon.co.uk

If you struggle with frizz or simply don’t like to leave the house with wet hair, chances are you’re an avid hairdryer fan, like our tester. The beauty of the Dyson airwrap, as well as this Revlon dupe, is that they work as both a tool for blow drying and styling, meaning it’ll save you time as well as money.

Considering the hefty price tag of Dyson’s hair tool, at IndyBest we were on the hunt for hair tools that performed just as well, while costing a lot less – after all, good hair should be accessible to all. But the question remained if the tool that got almost 600 million views on TikTok was a worthy contender.

The tool might not look as sleek as Dyson’s, it’s a little more chunky, weighty and noisy, but performance-wise our tester couldn’t really fault it. Best results were achieved when working on the hair in small sections, and the tool itself is simple and straightforward in use: brush it to achieve a straight look, or twist your wrist when working your way down your locks for subtle waves and added volume.

Our tester noticed that compared with her regular routine, the Revlon tool saved her 10 minutes and resulted in a frizz-free volume boost. Right now, it’s up for grabs with almost 50 per cent off in Amazon’s spring sale, meaning it’ll set you back less than £40 at the moment. So, if you’ve ever felt tempted to give this quick and easy styling tool a go, it’s a good time to do so, and in case you miss out here, it’s on sale at Argos too.

