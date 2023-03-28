Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon knows very well we can’t resist a bargain, so warming us up for the retailer’s renowned Prime Day, it has now launched a spring sale. By now, we know the drill, with deals to be had across a whole range of products, from beauty and fashion to laptops and air fryers. It’s the third sale event within the space of 12 months, and if you’ve been holding off on big purchases, this is where you can save some cash.

The luxurious airwrap from Dyson is much sought after any day of the year but, quite understandably, not everyone’s budget stretches enough to spend a whopping £479.99 on a hair tool – even if it gives you a bombshell blowout. Luckily, here at IndyBest our deputy ecommerce editor Eva Waite-Taylor has put the airwrap’s TikTok-famous budget-friendly counterpart through its paces.

These hair tools allow you to blowdry and style your hair simultaneously, helping you achieve a salon-quality look at home. Revlon’s one-step hair dryer and volumiser is a lot more pocket-friendly than the Dyson airwrap, usually retailing at around £62.99. It quickly became our writer’s favourite blowdry tool, and now it costs less than £40 in Amazon’s spring sale.

Revlon salon one-step hairdryer and volumiser: Was £69.99, now £37.25, Amazon.co.uk

If you struggle with frizz or simply don’t like to leave the house with wet hair, chances are you’re an avid hairdryer fan, like our tester. The beauty of the Dyson airwrap, as well as this Revlon dupe, is that they work as both a tool for blow drying and styling, meaning it’ll save you time as well as money.

Considering the hefty price tag of Dyson’s hair tool, at IndyBest we were on the hunt for hair tools that performed just as well, while costing a lot less – after all, fab hair should be accessible to all. But the question remained if the tool that got almost 600 million views on TikTok was a worthy contender.

The tool might not look as sleek as Dyson’s, it’s a little more chunky, weighty and noisy, but performance-wise our tester couldn’t really fault it. Best results were achieved when working on the hair in small sections, and the tool itself is simple and straightforward in use: brush it to achieve a straight look, or twist your wrist when working your way down your locks for subtle waves and added volume.

Our tester noticed that compared with her regular routine, the Revlon tool saved her 10 minutes and resulted in a frizz-free volume boost. Right now, it’s up for grabs with almost 50 per cent off in Amazon’s spring sale, meaning it’ll set you back less than £40 at the moment. So, if you’ve ever felt tempted to give this quick and easy styling tool a go, it’s a good time to do so, and in case you miss out here, it’s on sale at Argos too!

