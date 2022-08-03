Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re in the market for a tough, go-anywhere smartwatch with a massive battery life and a huge range of outdoors sports features, we’ve found a great Garmin deal for you.

From the manufacturer itself, this offer sees the flagship fenix 6X watch, in carbon grey with a sapphire crystal, reduced by a massive £250, from £639.99 to £389.99. Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the fenix 6 was awarded “best for innovation” in our roundup of the best Garmin watches.

The fenix 6X is a leader among Garmin’s outdoor smartwatch range, packing ski maps for 2,000 resorts worldwide, a battery that can last up to 21 days, workout guides, and health and fitness tracking.

It’s a big timepiece, with a case diameter of 51mm (compared to the 41mm and 45mm options for the current Apple Watch series), but it’s the sort of outdoors watch you can take climbing, skiing or mountain biking without worrying about it being damaged.

As well as a huge range of sports, fitness and adventure features, the Garmin fenix 6X also acts as a normal smartwatch, with Bluetooth for streaming music from Spotify, a heart rate monitor on the back of the case, hydration tracking, navigation, NFC for contactless payments through the Garmin Pay app, and message notifications.

For more on how to get this feature-packed adventure watch for £250 below its retail price, keep reading the article below.

Garmin fenix 6X: Was £639.99, now £389.99, Garmin.com

The fenix 6X’s 1.4-inch display is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire instead of the glass found on many other smartwatches. It also has a longer battery life than most, with up to 60-hours in GPS mode, up to 21 days in smartwatch mode, and a huge 80 days when the battery-saver function is enabled.

Garmin says the watch is tested to US military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance, and it can be taken to depths of up to 100 metres. There’s 32GB of onboard storage for saving music, but also data like maps for ski resorts and golf courses, local sunrise and sunset times, and fitness data collected by its sensors.

The watch will deliver alerts if it detects an abnormally high or low heart rate, and there’s a stress-tracking function, sleep tracking, women’s health tracking, and a tool for assessing when your body is suitably recovered for your next expedition.

This deal is specifically for the model of fenix 6X with a sapphire front, grey carbon bezel and black band. Other combinations of 6X, of which there are many, aren’t currently being treated to the same offer.

