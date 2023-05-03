Get Royal-Ready with our Top Coronation Weekend Offers

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, we’ve selected our top promo codes ahead of the main event. The Coronation will occur on Saturday 6th May, with the bank holiday following on Monday 8th. So, whether you’re planning a royal garden party or a last-minute getaway, snap up these celebratory savings whilst you can.

The UK are lucky enough to enjoy three bank holidays during May. However, the Coronation weekend gives us even more reason to dress up, make plans and taste some of our favourite English delicacies. Spruce up your garden ready for your guests with some stunning new plants and flowers from M&S . Or treat yourself to the latest Charlotte Tilbury palette ready for a Right Royal Knees-Up. Looking to entertain the kids over the bank holiday? LEGO offers hours of entertainment and has some incredible British themes in light of this historic event. Is the royal family, not your thing? Why not escape for a long weekend away with some guaranteed sun? Barcelo are offering some unbeatable hotel offers for couples, families and groups. What are you waiting for?

Whatever your weekend plans, be sure to take advantage of these one-off discounts. Find all your promo codes in one place with Independent Voucher Codes. To explore more offers and discounts, browse our homepage or search the store in the search menu. Don’t forget, our codes are valid for a limited time only, so be quick!

Top 6 Coronation bank holiday deals

Charlotte Tilbury

If you’re a makeup lover, you’ll already know that Charlotte Tilbury products are fit for a queen. Flawless Filter, Pillow Talk lipstick and the viral Magic Cream are just a few of their most popular items. Whether you’re already a Charlotte Tilbury customer or have been eyeing up their products for a while, now is the time to invest. Right now, you can enjoy 20 per cent off orders over £50 with our Charlotte Tilbury discount code.

Barcelo

Bank holidays are the perfect time for a last-minute getaway. Stay close to home with a choice of European city breaks or venture further afield and soak up the Caribbean culture. Whatever your idea of paradise, Barcelo have you covered. Browse hundreds of hotels today and save 5 per cent on your hotel booking with our latest Barcelo promo code.

LEGO - Exclusive

Perfect for both kids and adults, LEGO provides endless fun for all ages. Whether you’re having a relaxed bank holiday with the family or are hosting your own royal garden party, you’ll have the entertainment covered with themes including Star Wars, Disney and Harry Potter. Don’t forget to use our Exclusive LEGO voucher code, for a free Charles Dickens tribute set worth over £20 .

T.M.Lewin

If there was ever the best time to treat yourself or a loved one to a perfectly tailored suit, it’s now. Whilst the biggest royal celebration in over 60 years is just around the corner, dressing like a Royal doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. T.M.Lewin offers all your tailoring services to ensure you look and feel your best, such as suits, shirts, accessories and outerwear. And, using our T.M.Lewin discount code, you can enjoy 15 per cent off full-priced orders over £45 .

Marks & Spencer

As Brits, we love an excuse to dust off the barbecue and enjoy our gardens. The King’s Coronation is ideal for bringing family, friends and neighbours together. If you’re hosting this year, then M&S have a stunning selection of outdoor plants, flowers and garden accessories that will make your garden picture-perfect. Enjoy free next-day delivery on flowers and plants and 20% off picnicware with our Marks & Spencer offers.

Too late to catch these deals?