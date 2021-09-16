Whether it’s a pair of AirPods or a new MacBook, these are the discounts you need to see (The Independent)

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from the iPad air 4 to the best silk pillowcases or bringing you the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, mattresses and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating the virtual shelves.

But for today, we’re turning our attention to Apple after the company announced details of its all-new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7. It’s a rare sight to see, but as the brand launches its all-new tech, there’s plenty of Apple deals currently available – we’re talking discounted AirPods, iPads and so much more.

So, if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch or mobile phone for a fraction of the price, keep scrolling for today’s top picks – you can thank us later.

Read more:

The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to watch out for:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.