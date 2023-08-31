If, like many UK shoppers, you are looking for easy ways to save money, you won’t want to miss these exclusive payday deals. We’ve rounded up our top discount codes across a variety of different categories, so you can enjoy money off travel, fashion, toys, home essentials, skincare and more. These promo codes are exclusive to The Independent, meaning you won’t find the same offer anywhere else.

No matter the season, there’s always a reason to purchase some new wardrobe additions. Whether you’re ready to transition into autumn/winter fashion or need some last-minute summer staples, we’ve got discount codes from boohoo and Ray-Ban to ensure you’re looking your best. Athleisure is more your thing? Don’t miss our exclusive adidas promo code for 10% off your next purchase. Maybe you’d rather invest your time in conquering a new LEGO set. Right now, you can get a free Sandwich Shop set with any LEGO purchase over £70 - perfect to hide away as a birthday gift or stocking filler! Whatever you’ll be spending your well-earned pay cheque on this August, we’re sure to have an offer to help cut the cost.

All our voucher codes are hand-tested daily to ensure they are genuine and active. But they are only live for a limited time period, so be quick! From beauty to bedding, you’ll be sure to find a deal you’ll love. We also have many more deals to explore all year round, so bookmark our Voucher Homepage for instant access to the latest promotions at any time.

8 best payday deals in August 2023

LEGO

Lego fanatics rejoice! You can get a free LEGO Sandwich Shop with any order over £70. To take advantage of this exclusive offer, simply redeem our LEGO discount code and paste it at checkout. Who doesn’t love a freebie, right?

Ray-Ban

Summer isn’t over just yet. So why not treat yourself to a fresh pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses? Whatever your style, there is a model to suit. From the classic Aviator shape to their popular hexagonal design, enjoy 20% discount with our exclusive Ray-Ban promo code.

adidas

Whether you need to upgrade your gym kit or simply treat yourself to some new trainers, adidas has got you covered. With an exclusive 10% off all sportswear , you can now look and feel your most confident without breaking the bank. Redeem our adidas discount code today.

Travelodge

Whether travelling for business or pleasure, comfort is always key. Now, you don’t have to spend extra on a good night’s sleep. With our exclusive Travelodge promo code, you can save 5% on hundreds of hotels across the country.

boohoo

Looking fabulous feels even better when you save big. boohoo has everything you need to refresh your wardrobe. Whether you need shoes, dresses, bags, swimwear or jewellery, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Get an extra 10% off app orders with our exclusive boohoo discount code.

Ickle Bubba

Treat your little one to the best with Ickle Bubba’s range of high-quality baby products. From prams and organisers to changing mats and sleeping bags, you’ll find everything you need to make parenting that little bit easier. Enjoy 10% off your order by redeeming our exclusive Ickle Bubba promo code.

Soak & Sleep

It’s no secret that mattresses don’t come cheap. That’s why saving 10% on your order can make a huge difference to the cost. Our exclusive Soak & Sleep voucher code means you can save money on orders over £90, including mattresses, bedding, pillows, nightwear and more.

The Body Shop

When it comes to skincare, no one does it better than The Body Shop. Loved for their ethical and sustainable values, they combine luxury products with fair trading. Take advantage of 15% off site-wide , including their indulgent range of body butters, fragrances, skincare, makeup and more. Just paste our The Body Shop discount code at checkout for money off.

Missed these deals?