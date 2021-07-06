As the summer term is slowly winding down, with a much-needed six-week break ahead, you’ve probably not given much thought to your children’s school uniform for September 2021.

Frankly, you might be pleased to see the back of school, as term time has been heavily impacted by the pandemic since classrooms refilled on 8 March, following online learning at home during lockdown.

However, M&S currently has 20 per cent off boys’ and girls’ school uniforms, so, if you’re organised, you can bag a bargain and be ready for a new school year months ahead of time.

With discounts across shirts, jumpers, trousers, PE tracksuits, dresses, cardigans and more, there are plenty of essentials on offer.

We’ve trawled through them all to find the best deals, whether you’re looking to refresh the basics that your kids have outgrown, or are shopping for a completely new wardrobe ahead of a new school start.

M&S girls’ gingham pleated school dress, 2-14 yrs: Was £9, now £7.20, Marksandspencer.com

Available in eight colours ranging from light blue to red, green and yellow, this gingham dress is an easy, affordable pick made for kids up until 14. Made from an easy-to-iron fabric, it has a regular fit and simple zip-front fastening, so smaller children should be able to get dressed with minimal help.

M&S 2pk boys’ regular leg school trousers, 2-18 yrs: Was £15, now £12, Marksandspencer.com

This two-pack will ensure you’re never left in a mad panic on a school morning with no clean trousers, as you can alternate between each. Cut in a regular fit and made from recycled polyester and viscose, they’re resistant to creases as well as being stain and weather repellent, so keeping them clean will be a little easier than normal (we hope).

M&S 3pk girls’ easy iron school shirts, 2-16 yrs: Was £15, now £12, Marksandspencer.com

Stock up on smart school shirts with this multipack. They’re available in sizes two- to 16-years and 39in and 41in, and are sure to get plenty of wear throughout term. They’re also made from an easy-to-iron material, which means they only need a quick press – perfect for hectic mornings.

M&S boys’ slim fit school blazer, 9-18 yrs: Was £26, now £20.80, Marksandspencer.com

This slim-fit blazer is available in black and navy and is cleverly designed to retain its sleek look no matter how messy your child is. It has a stain-resistant and waterproof finish, crease-resistant fabric and ink-resistant pockets. You can also unpick the grow-proof cuffs for an extra 3cm of sleeve length, so if they have a growth spurt midway through the term, you won’t need to buy a new blazer.

M&S 2pk unisex pure cotton school jumper, 3-18 yrs: Was £13, now £10.40, Marksandspencer.com

For the autumn and winter term, this jumper will ensure that your child looks smart and stays warm, whether it’s while playing football in the playground or sitting inside the classroom. It’s available in eight colours too: blue, black, red, grey, brown, burgundy, navy and green.

M&S 3pk boys’ easy iron school shirts, 2-16 yrs: Was £19, now £15.20, Marksandspencer.com

A school wardrobe staple, these shirts are made from sustainably sourced cotton and polyester that will keep its shape, stay looking smart and take just minutes to iron. With a regular fit and expandable cuffs, they’ll see plenty of wear.

M&S girls’ permanent pleats school pinafore, 2-12 yrs: Was £10, now £8, Marksandspencer.com

If your child’s school uniform code requires a pinafore, this simple design is an easy one to add to your shopping basket. Made in a crease-resistant fabric, it’s both stain resistant and weatherproof, and has “permanent pleat” technology, so they will stay put no matter how many times you put it through the wash.

