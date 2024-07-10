Whether it’s 10 per cent off your first purchase or exclusive savings when you sign up for an email newsletter, retailers love to provide generous incentives for their newest and most loyal customers. This week, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best new customer discounts and loyalty programmes, covering everything from all-inclusive travel and high-quality outdoor wear to chic home decor and affordable audiobook subscriptions.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein offers an enticing 10 per cent discount for newsletter subscribers. You’ll find the sign-up form at the bottom of the retailer’s homepage: simply enter an email address and you’ll receive a unique discount code to use on your next order. As a member, you’ll also receive a weekly newsletter, packed with details about the latest collections and seasonal deals - just like the summer sale that’s offering up to 30% off clothing and accessories.

TUI

With a MyTUI account, you can unlock extra discounts on travel and holidays. Currently, these exclusive offers include £50 off selected Marella and European river cruises that depart between the 1st of May and the 31st of October 2025. Having a MyTUI account also gives you easy access to manage your bookings, unlock myTUI secret deals and add any extras you might need for your travels.

Audible

First-time subscribers to Audible can claim a 50 per cent discount on the first three months of membership. Enjoy a vast library of more than 200,000 audiobooks, podcasts and other spoken-word entertainment for just £3.99 a month. You’ll also have the convenience of listening on the go and the ability to swap any titles that you’re not 100 per cent satisfied with.

The North Face

The North Face loyalty programme, otherwise known as the XPLR Pass rewards members with exclusive benefits. As soon as you sign up, you’ll get 10 per cent off your next order and can enjoy added benefits including free standard delivery on all orders, an annual birthday discount, early access to sales, and exclusive invites to member-only events. What’s more, signing up is completely free.

Dunelm

A favourite destination for home furnishings, Dunelm’s summer sale is on the horizon, bringing us up to 50 per cent off hundreds of items. Newsletter subscribers will be the first to hear about these sales and also enjoy early access to the pre-sale, competitions and exclusive competitions. What’s more, you’ll automatically be entered into a draw to win a £250 gift card when you sign up.