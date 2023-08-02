Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ninja’s summer sale is smoking hot and we’re pleased to see some products we have tried and tested (and loved) included among the offers.

We have long been fans of Ninja’s air fryers, and you can now bag the foodi max dual zone air fryer with £50 off its original price. The summer sale also makes it a great time to get your hands on Ninja’s foodi blender and soup maker, which we’ve tried and tested, rating it as the best soup maker for easy use.

Out tester was particularly taken with the fact the soup maker can sauté ingredients, saying: “This function gives a really nice depth of flavour to soups.”

If you already have Ninja’s gadgets, use the summer sale to stock up on kitchen essentials, with more than 20 per cent off Ninja’s foodi cookware and knife bundle. The set includes six knives with an integrated sharpener in the block along with three saucepans and a frying pan – all zerostick and dishwasher-safe.

Keep reading to find more bargains in the Ninja sale.

Ninja woodfire electric BBQ grill and smoker OG701UK: Was £349.99, now £299.99, Ninja.co.uk

Achieve the smoky flavour you get from barbecuing food, without the faff of using charcoal, gas or flames, with this easy to use outdoor electric grill, smoker and air fryer. Although Britain’s summer weather is not the most dependable, this grill will see you through, rain or shine, as it has a water-resistant rating of IPX4.

The large grill reaches 260C and can fit eight burgers, 16 sausages or a 2kg pork shoulder at a time. If you find yourself short of menu ideas, it comes with a chef-created recipe guide to help spark inspiration (and satiate appetites). The air fryer also allows for a healthier alternative to deep frying, and the basket can hold up to 1.5kg of potato wedges – the perfect barbecue side.

Ninja foodi blender and soup maker HB150UK: Was £149.99, now £129.99, Ninja.co.uk

Ninja’s foodi blender and soup maker can be used for both hot and cold soups, making it a trusty kitchen gadget to turn to across all seasons. But its creations are not limited to soups, it can also blend ingredients to make frozen drinks (daiquiri, anyone?) and fresh sauces.

We’ve reviewed Ninja’s foodi blender and soup maker. Our tester gave it four stars and said: “You can use it to sauté ingredients, either before you use them in a soup or just to give you a hand in the kitchen and free up hob space.”

Ninja foodi cookware and knife bundle COOKK32006UK: Was £379.97, now £299.99, Ninja.co.uk

Currently reduced by a whopping £80, Ninja’s foodi cookware and knife bundle will elevate your kitchen, and your cooking.

The set contains three saucepans, which we’ve reviewed , ranking them as the best saucepan set overall. Our tester said: “These pans stay flake- and peel-free, thanks to a unique plasma ceramic bonding over hard-anodised aluminium that’s also free from harmful chemicals. It’s the closest we’ve come to cooking with our eyes closed.”

The 16cm, 18cm and 20cm saucepans all come with tempered glass lids, and the set also includes a 30cm frying pan. They are suitable for all hobs, including induction, and use Ninja’s exclusive zerostick technology.

The knife set includes five stainless steel knives, a pair of scissors and an integrated knife sharpener built into the knife block, giving an edge to your culinary creations.

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer AF300UK: Was £219.99, now £169.99, Ninja.co.uk

Air fryers are here to stay – and Ninja does them well. Although we have not tested this model, we tested a bigger version, the food air fryer AF400UK, and our tester said: “The Ninja foodi dual-zone air fryer has quickly become famous among home chefs, and, after just one use, it’s easy to see why.”

Its 7.6l capacity can feed up to eight people and provides a healthier option to frying, as it requires little or no oil, air frying food with up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods.

With its countdown timer, the dual zone air fryer also manages cooking time for you, allowing you to relax after pressing start on its digital control panel. This gadget isn’t limited to frying, either – it can roast, bake and dehydrate, too.

Ninja black perfect temperature kettle rapid boil KT200UK: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Ninja.co.uk

We tested Ninja’s perfect temperature kettle and rated it as the best high-tech temperature control kettle. Our tester said: “We will stress that it may be a bit scary at first sight for anyone not too confident with tech. But after a little bit of practice, it is actually incredibly easy to use, and you will get used to the number of buttons, so just take time to study it before jumping ship.”

The kettle has six temperature settings, ranging for 60-100C, or you can use the manual controls. And you will never feel pressed for time when making a cuppa – it boils one cup of water in less than 50 seconds.

Why is temperature control important when making hot drinks? Well, teas and coffees have different optimal brewing temperatures, which impact the flavour. For example, specialty teas – such as green tea and oolong – are best brewed between 60-90C, whereas you get the most flavourful cup of English breakfast and earl grey at 100C.

